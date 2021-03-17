Engineer Censured For Process And Communication Failures

An engineer has been censured for providing engineering services that did not meet the standard expected of a Chartered Professional Engineer and Chartered Member of Engineering New Zealand.

The Disciplinary Committee said the engineer, whose firm was commissioned to design an accessway for a new subdivision, breached their obligations under the Code of Ethical Conduct to undertake engineering activities in a careful and competent manner.

The engineer was censured and ordered to pay a fine and contribution to costs totalling $10,300.

The Disciplinary Committee said the breach involved three omissions: failing to fully advise the client of the implications of an unresolved design issue; failing to ensure adequate document control practices; and failing to ensure the right set of plans was used at a preconstruction meeting.

However, the Disciplinary Committee said the breach was towards the lower end of the scale, and naming the engineer would be “disproportionate and punitive”.

“We do not consider that the evidence in this case demonstrates a serious lack of competence or deficit in the skills required of a Chartered Professional Engineer. The shortcomings identified in this engineer’s practice speak more to a lack of attention and a failure to communicate clearly with the client.

“There were no life safety consequences and, although there were cost consequences to the client, we consider the engineer’s actions fall well short of negligence or incompetence.

“The engineer has accepted their failings in this case and has described the actions they have taken to prevent similar failings from occurring in their personal practice and that of their firm.”

Read the full decision

