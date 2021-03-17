Xero And BDO Join Forces To Help Businesses Build Resilience And Plan For Success

Wellington — 17 March 2021 — Xero, the global small business platform, today announced it has signed BDO as a Xero Global Partner, as part of a new three year global agreement.

Xero will become BDO’s preferred accounting solution for its Business, Services and Outsourcing clients in the small to medium business space - significantly growing the number of BDO clients on Xero over the next three years. By combining Xero’s accounting software platform with BDO’s business expertise and insights, businesses can access greater support and information to build resilience and succeed.

COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of cloud solutions and information to business success. By leveraging the Xero platform, BDO will bring their expertise in supporting businesses globally to deliver real-time and accurate financial insights to their clients so they can focus on growing their business.

Rachael Powell, Chief Customer Officer at Xero, said, “We’re thrilled to forge this partnership with BDO on a global level and share a common passion to enable more businesses worldwide to be successful.”

“BDO is a great example of the advisor of the future and we are excited to be on this journey with them. Our aspiration is to deliver Xero into the hands of many BDO advisors around the world and in turn enable them to drive deep and meaningful conversations with their clients.”

Albert Lopez, BDO’s Global Head of Business Services and Outsourcing, added “BDO has long been focused on developing a consistent and truly global approach to supporting growing businesses. We are delighted that our partnership with Xero takes us one large step closer to that objective.”

“We know that access to reliable data, and the insights that data can provide, is critical to our clients’ success in the new reality. Working with Xero will help BDO lead that agenda, adding real value to businesses by helping them both understand and apply their data, to build resilience and plan for future success,” Mr Lopez said.

Powell added, “This major global partnership underscores Xero’s growing presence in the enterprise space - to drive far greater consistency in our service offering to big firms across the globe. Congratulations to BDO.”

‘Xero Global Partner’ is a new way Xero is recognising global partnerships of this nature and BDO is the first to receive this status. This status recognises an agreement at the global level with a number of regional member firms being involved and joining. Initial participating BDO firms are expected to include BDO in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Canada - with truly global expansion anticipated over the course of the agreement.

Martin Veitch, BDO New Zealand’s Head of Advisory says, “Xero is a home-grown New Zealand success story, and we at BDO NZ have enjoyed a long-standing collaborative partnership with Xero. To this day, BDO NZ has the largest amount of clients on Xero and we are delighted that our friends and colleagues across BDO globally will now be working with this iconic Kiwi company in using Xero to effectively enable our advisors of the future.”

