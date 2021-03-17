Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pivoting To What Exactly?

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

The Government needs to do more than just promote buzz words like “sustainability” and “pivoting,” we need more action from them to protect tourism businesses and the communities they support, says the Bus and Coach Association.

Acting Chief Executive, Alex Voutratzis, believes that “without more government financial support for the sector we will see the collapse of businesses, the loss of jobs and the flow-on negative economic and social effects on our communities.

“We’ve just seen the Australian Federal Government announce a further $1.3 billion support package for tourism, our sector desperately needs a similar injection just to survive.

“Our tourism coach members are struggling, and a lot have either shut up shop or are on the brink of closure if they don’t get more certainty and support from the Government.

“Before lockdown, nearly 1.5 million tourists used one of our members to travel across the country. Our members are crucial to the tourism sector, acting as the glue between tourism sites and ventures, and other businesses like accommodation and hospitality.

“This isn’t about doom and gloom, it’s about reality. Without the Government coming to the table and supporting tourism businesses properly and communicating their plan for opening the borders transparently; businesses and communities are in limbo.

“Despite the Government’s best intentions with its domestic tourism campaigns, it isn’t delivering the results the sector needs. New Zealander’s don’t travel or spend in the same ways as overseas tourists do. We have a $17 billion dollar shortfall where overseas tourists used to be. We can’t expect New Zealanders to fill this, it’s simply unrealistic too.

“We need the Trans-Tasman Bubble opened sooner rather than later. Or at the very least we need the Government to commit to a concrete timeframe for opening the borders.

“We run the risk of being left out to dry and isolated if the Government doesn’t get on and open the bubble with Australia.

“While I appreciate the Government’s cautious approach, it does run the risk of being too cautious and undermining the public support for the lockdown itself. Australia has shown, like New Zealand, a strong ability to act quickly and stamp out any outbreaks.

“Australian tourists are a $3 billion dollar tourism market to New Zealand. A $3 billion economic shot in the arm would help save a lot of businesses and jobs and alleviate some of the economic and social pressures building in our communities.

“It’s really simple, no support or timeframes means more businesses closing. What will we pivot to if we don’t have a functioning tourism sector when the borders eventually open?”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>




Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 