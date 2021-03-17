Nutanix Appoints Steve Dixon as Enterprise Sales Director, APJ 105

Auckland, New Zealand. – March 17, 2021 – Nutanix, leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announces Steve Dixon has joined the company as Enterprise Sales Director, APJ 105.

Based in Singapore, Dixon is responsible for leading Nutanix’ sales to large enterprises, and providing leadership and mentorship to Nutanix’ teams responsible for engagement with the top 105 companies across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. He will report to Nutanix’ APJ Sales Chief of Staff, Krishna Arani.

“Steve is a crucial member of our team and his organisation will lead strategic discussions with our largest customers, helping them solve problems and achieve better outcomes with our portfolio of solutions,” says Arani. “Their IT is no longer a cost centre - it is now a business enabler that can help them transform and drive innovation. We’re thrilled to have Steve on-board to help customers do more than keep the lights on with their IT and achieve their goals.”

Dixon brings more than 35 years’ IT experience to the role and joined Nutanix from NetApp where he served as senior vice president and general manager for APJ. His prior experience also includes management roles at Rubrik Inc., Riverbed Technology and Cabletron Systems. Steve also started his own company, Kinetica, which was built up over seven years and sold successfully in 2005. In total, he has spent more than three decades living and working in APJ, with two of those based in Australia.

“I am excited to join Nutanix and lead a team focused on helping large enterprises realise the outcomes that can be achieved by using Nutanix’ HCI and private, hybrid and multicloud solutions,” says Dixon. “The hybrid cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) markets are expected to grow almost twofold to US$145 billion and almost threefold to US$27.1 billion by 2025, respectively - with Asia Pacific leading the charge as the fastest growing market for hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud is the ideal IT infrastructure according to 86 percent of respondents in Nutanix third annual Enterprise Cloud Index, with those running hybrid environments more likely to focus on strategic efforts and driving positive business impact. I’m eager to help enterprises embrace these opportunities.”

