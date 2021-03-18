Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Farewell, Old Friend: Auckland’s O’Connell Street Bistro To Close Its Doors

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 7:37 am
Press Release: O'Connell Street Bistro

After 24 years, the famed O’Connell Street Bistro in Auckland’s O’Connell Street is closing its doors for good on Friday April 16, 2021.

Owners and founders Chris Upton and Amanda Mason point to the insecurity of COVID-19 and being unable to successfully renegotiate their lease as the reasons behind the difficult decision to close their doors after more than two decades in business.

The couple say that like many in the hospitality industry, they have had to continue paying fixed costs that occur throughout successive COVID levels.

“With the continuing lock downs and the challenges of operating at Level 2 in the first two months of 2021, and with no clear respite ahead, it is unsustainable to continue,” said Chris Upton.

The renowned Bistro has been awarded with many accolades over the years including being cited as one of the Top 42 places in the World to visit, (Vanity Fair April 2007) and the Award of Excellence from the prestigious New York Wine Spectator magazine from 2001-2016.

With a famed wine list and dishes that have stood the test of time including the celebrated rabbit pappardelle (on the menu since 2000), the couple say they are now focussed on supporting their team and delivering an exceptional experience to guests for the next four weeks of service.

The restaurant has weathered many storms including the ‘power crisis’ in February - March 1998 when, just four months after opening its doors the Bistro was forced to shut down. Then came the restaurant fire on 26 January 2016, which resulted in an eight-month closure for refurbishment. Despite this sophomore setback, the couple kept their team fully employed, spending time focussed on charity work and restaurant pop ups.

Chris Upton says that while this is the end of O’Connell Street Bistro, they are not retiring and may look at another venture in future years.

“While the Bistro has been our life’s work for close to a quarter of a century, we have never thought of it as simply ours. It belongs to every one of our fabulous patrons who have supported us and enjoyed our hospitality.

“We have enjoyed one hell of a wonderful ride and our heartfelt thanks go out to all of our guests who have made the Bistro part of their life.

“For us, it has always been about offering outstanding cuisine, brilliant service, a cosy relaxed ambience and of course, all that memorable wine.

“We are honoured to be consistently placed among the top restaurants in New Zealand. We have been privileged to work alongside teams of very talented individuals. We have had fantastic chefs, managers, sommeliers, waiters, and kitchen hands who have contributed hugely to the success of the Bistro.

“We feel great sadness knowing we are at the end of an era, but we also feel joy and satisfaction knowing that together we all created an amazing and special place,” he says.

O’Connell Street Bistro will close its doors after a final dinner service on Friday 16 April. Until then O’Connell Street Bistro is open for lunch on Thursday & Friday from 11.30am & dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 5:00pm. www.oconnellstbistro.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from O'Connell Street Bistro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>




Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 