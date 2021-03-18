Kickstart Gen Z’s Careers Post-pandemic
COVID-19 hit Generation Z’s entry to the world of work
hard, damaging not only their career prospects but the
sustainability of the future talent pipeline. Fortunately,
employers who are returning to growth are uniquely
positioned to help the COVID-era cohort of university and
school graduates start over.
That’s
according to recruiting experts Hays, who note that while
the effects of the pandemic are still being felt, one legacy
will be the unprecedented experience of today’s young
people who looked for, or started, their first professional
role during this period.
“Due to the
pandemic, many of today’s university and school graduates
have been unsuccessful in finding work in their chosen
fields, but even those who have found jobs have had a very
different experience to colleagues who entered the workforce
in the years before them,” said Adam Shapley, Managing
Director of Hays in New
Zealand.
“Yet supporting today’s
graduates through their challenging first step onto the
career ladder and giving them the foundation for a
successful long-term career is vital to our future talent
pipeline.”
Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive at the ISE agrees. According to Stephen, “Taking on apprentices or graduates might not be high on some HR teams’ to-do lists. But this could be something businesses live to regret. Employers need to think about how they will build a pipeline of talent coming through the organisation – talent they’ll need when the economy recovers.”
Organisations have an important role to
play in supporting this generation of workers effectively.
According to Hays, this can
include:
- New entry-level vacancies: Matt Rawlins, Director of accountancy and financial services training company Kaplan, says, “In the absence of maintaining a pipeline, it’s predicted that a business will suffer in five to 10 years, due to a skills gap caused by the current talent moving up within the hierarchy, with no pool of talent to replace it.”
Longer term, organisations may therefore
need to recruit more senior staff, which will increase
hiring costs and negatively affect progression. “It’s
certainly worth considering filling the gap with a bumper
year of recruits or trainees,” Matt notes. “A delay of a
year won’t hugely affect a business’s talent pipeline;
however, if the ‘hole’ is not plugged quickly the impact
will be extrapolated.”
- Formal
and informal training: Once entry-level talent gaps
are filled, use training to ensure new staff develop the
necessary skills. If you are working remotely or in a hybrid
model, explore the range of virtual training tools and
platforms available and select the most appropriate for your
organisation and employees. Mentoring, coaching, project
involvement, on-the-job learning and stretch opportunities
will also ensure your entry-level staff are given the
groundwork they need for a successful start to their
career.
- Tailored onboarding: A solid onboarding program is essential. Sandy Wilkie, Co-Director at Greenhill HR, says HR teams and senior managers should be working hard to ensure new starters flourish. “It’s key to put more effort into regular and engaging conversations with new starters leading up to their start date. Ask them what and who they think they need to know and build this into a tailored onboarding or induction plan that blends face-to-face and online meetings.
“When they
have joined, ask them how they feel on a regular basis and
invite them to participate in daily check-ins so they feel
supported and can highlight any problems they’re
having.
- A wider social
responsibility lens: Some business leaders feel
they also have a social responsibility to invest in the next
generation. Technology entrepreneur Daniel Cooper, based in
Cambridge in the UK, has set up the Lolly Foundation to
provide graduates and school leavers with free training
courses. “Numerous firms already have specific pledges
that go beyond profit, like commitments to reduce their
carbon footprint,” he says. “It’s time to commit to a
new one – hiring from the lockdown
generation.”
- Helping hybrid
staff plug into the culture: Professor Christine
Naschberger, of French business school Audencia, warns that
although younger people are accustomed to online
interaction, virtual onboarding still brings challenges.
“It may be difficult to understand the company culture,
and what the company expects from them in terms of
performance and behaviour,” she says. “Communication
with their new line manager may be different because they
cannot simply knock on the door if they have questions.
Managers and HR professionals need to be proactive and reach
out to the fresh starters to help them
integrate.”
- Compassion: Showing compassion to the challenges this generation have faced is also important. Being unemployed at a young age can have long-lasting “scarring effects” in terms of career paths and future earnings, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Meanwhile, Lauren Stiller Rikleen,
President at the Rikleen Institute for Strategic Leadership,
says, “Employers should consider thoughtfully designed
programmes to assist with this generation’s adjustment to
the professional world. In particular, there will need to be
a greater focus on intergenerational mentoring and support.
Workplaces should strengthen their stress management
programmes to operate at the employee, workplace and
organisational levels. This could include, for example,
early-career affinity groups that encourage open
conversation in a supportive environment and coaching
interventions to prevent minor performance challenges from
having long-term
implications.”
- Developing empathy and adaptability: According to Lauren, “By having to cope with a change of life as they knew it, the next generation of employees may enter the workplace with a greater level of empathy and adaptability, qualities that are critical components of emotional intelligence and important to effective leadership. Employers can build on these skills by offering training programmes for young employees that will develop these leadership qualities from the outset of their careers.”
