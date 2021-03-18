Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry Body Announces New Covid Business Resilience Award Category

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Natural Health Products

The body representing New Zealand’s natural health industry is celebrating its members’ responses to Covid 19’s challengers by introducing a new category to its annual awards.

Natural Health Products NZ is a national industry organisation representing this country’s natural health products, functional foods, complementary medicines, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals industries. With over 140 members, Natural Health Products NZ represents around 85% of the sector. Members include branded goods companies, contract manufacturers, ingredients companies and suppliers.

Chairperson Lorraine Moser says this year the organisation has introduced the Business Resilience Award, which will go to a company that has demonstrated exceptional resilience in 2020 amidst and despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner will be announced in Blenheim on 27 May, at the GMP Pharmaceuticals Gala Dinner and Award Night, a key event of the organisation’s annual Summit.

“As is the case with most sectors, Covid 19 has created many challenges for natural health products businesses. Yet at the same time it has also created opportunities to grow existing markets, create new ones and to look at ways of operating more efficiently.

“We are hearing many success stories from our members so decided to celebrate that resilience and optimism by creating a new awards category,” she says. “This is very much in keeping with our commitment to facilitating the growth and development of a vibrant, collaborative and innovative industry.”

This year’s Natural Health Products NZ awards categories are as follows:

  • Cawthron Institute Innovation Award
  • FernMark Licence Programme Growth Award
  • Marketing Award – under $2 million in sales
  • Marketing Award – $2 million and over in sales
  • Business Resilience Award

All category winners will be eligible for the Supreme Award.

