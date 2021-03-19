Greenaways Ltd Launches A New Website To Showcase Their Innovative And Stunning Tailor-made Building Solutions

Are you looking for certified buildings and licensed building practitioners in Kapiti? Visit the newly launched website www.greenaways.co.nz of Greenaways Ltd and find out more about the practical new builds and renovation services they offer.

Greenaways Ltd is a leader when it comes to offering tailor-made homes, renovations, and extensions in and around Kapiti. Owner Luke Greenaway, works together with his team to think outside the box, but remains focused on practical solutions without compromising the overall quality of the project. Each part of the build, from the materials, techniques and equipment used, are of top quality, ensuring that the build is accomplished with the best possible results.

The website focuses on three main areas: new builds; eco/passive homes; and renovations & additions.

New Builds

Greenaways Ltd makes a dream home into a reality. The new home builders work closely with architects and engineers to ensure the client’s vision will turn out exactly as planned. The team also builds eco-friendly homes and are happy to give advice if the clients want to incorporate eco-friendly elements into their new build design plans.

Eco/Passive Homes

Want to build an eco-friendly home without compromising a luxurious living? Greenaways Ltd builds sustainable and lasting eco-home across Kapiti and Horowhenua. Using the latest materials and techniques to build a sustainable home, the team is there to support all throughout the build of an eco-home that suits the property and lifestyle of the homeowners.

Renovations & Additions

Renovations, extensions, and additions to an existing home gives it a new life. An outdated kitchen or bathroom can be improved with modern features. To ensure a well-managed and beautifully executed project, trust only the experienced renovation builders at Greenaways Ltd. With an end-to-end service and full project management from first designs, to final code of compliance, the renovations and additions will be carefully planned, and tightly managed. .

Greenaways Ltd services throughout the Kapiti Coast and Horowhenua

For more information on Greenaways Ltd and their new builds and renovation projects, check out: www.greenaways.co.nz.

