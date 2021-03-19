Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Approves Transpower's $36 Million Electricity Investment For South Auckland

Friday, 19 March 2021, 8:47 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has released its final decision allowing Transpower to invest $36 million to replace ageing infrastructure and cater for increasing electricity demand in South Auckland.

Transpower, which owns and operates the national electricity grid, applied to the Commission in May 2020 to spend $36 million to invest in its Bombay–Otahuhu regional network by June 2023.

“Consistent with our draft decision, we remain of the view that this investment is needed to increase the capacity of the network and improve the reliability of electricity supply to the Bombay–Otahuhu region,” Commission Deputy Chair Sue Begg said.

The decision allows Transpower to recover the cost from consumers of purchasing and commissioning two new transformers at the Bombay grid exit point, as well as undertaking preparatory work to replace conductors on the Otahuhu to Wiri line.

“Our decision enables Transpower to deliver the right investment at the right time to meet future demand," said Ms Begg.

Transpower is currently developing its understanding of the likely costs of the conductor replacement for the Otahuhu to Wiri line. It intends to replace the conductors and recover the cost of the proposed replacement by seeking an amendment to the Commission’s decision at a later date.

“We recognise there have been some concerns about resilience and the potential removal of the Bombay to Wiri line following the completion of the proposed Otahuhu to Wiri reconductoring. Our decision today does not affect the future of the Bombay to Wiri line, and we encourage Transpower to work with its customers in the region to resolve those concerns," she said.

The final decision can be found on the Commission's website.

Background
Transpower owns and operates the national high voltage electricity grid which moves electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed. Transmission charges make up about 10% of an average consumer’s power bill.

Transpower is regulated under Part 4 of the Commerce Act as it has a natural monopoly in the market for electricity transmission services.

The Commission regulates Transpower through an individual price-quality path (IPP). When setting each IPP (for regulatory periods of no more than 5 years), the Commission approves Transpower’s base capital expenditure allowance for each year the regulatory period covers. The current regulatory period runs from 2020 to 2025.

At any time, Transpower can submit a major capital expenditure proposal to the Commission seeking approval to invest in and recover the full costs of its investments from consumers for a project costing more than $20 million to enhance or develop the national grid.

If the Commission approves a proposal, Transpower can include the infrastructure costs in its regulatory asset base. Those costs can then be recovered as transmission charges according to the transmission pricing methodology (TPM).

In mid-2020, the Electricity Authority finalised guidelines to Transpower to develop a new TPM. Once approved, the new TPM will apply to Transpower’s future recovery of the costs of the project.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 