Northland’s Success Prompts The Launch Of Colliers Whangārei

Northland’s surging economy and an abundance of investment opportunities have prompted Colliers to launch a new office in Whangārei, headed by highly experienced property professional Nigel Ingham.

The Northland region has grown considerably over recent years and experienced solid economic growth and an uptick in consumer spending, despite the impacts of Covid-19.

Data from Infometrics shows Northland was the country’s second-fastest growing region in the September 2020 quarter, with economic activity up 3 per cent.

Charles Cooper, Auckland Managing Director at Colliers, says he is excited to establish a presence in this dynamic region with a high-calibre person such as Nigel, focussed on growth and helping our existing and new clients in the area.

“Colliers has been active in Northland for decades, and I’m looking forward to building on that success for our clients with Nigel.

“Importantly, the growth of the area has meant that there are a number of new clients that we look forward to working with more closely.

“He is a perfect fit for the role, having excelled in every job he’s tackled during more than 21 years at Colliers.

“I’m thrilled to have an expert of Nigel’s experience and skillset to lead our Northland office in Whangārei.”

Ingham started at Colliers’ Auckland office in a marketing role in 1996, when the leading-edge technology was a ‘fast fax’ system that enabled him to fax a database overnight.

He moved on to a brokerage support role before joining the Industrial team as a broker in 1996.

In 2003, Ingham took over the Colliers’ Industrial team, when Cooper was promoted to Auckland Managing Director.

Ingham led the team for six years, before handing it over to Industrial National Director Greg Goldfinch in 2009 who still leads the team.

Ingham then moved to Shanghai, where he helped to improve the Colliers Industrial business in China.

Colliers went from a team of 10 to a team of 17, improving their market position from fifth to first during the five-year period Ingham ran the team.

He was involved in a number of high-profile deals including the sole agency leasing of the 211,000 sq m Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Park, a US$50 million Sale and Leaseback project in Shanghai and the sole agency leasing of the 94,200 sq m West Logistics Centre in Suzhou for Goodman.

“I’m now back with Colliers New Zealand and am pumped about building the Northland commercial real estate business while being based in Whangārei,” he says.

“Whangārei is the engine room of Northland’s economy, accounting for half the region’s GDP. It is a vibrant place to live, and a key support centre for the region’s tourism, agriculture and forestry industries.

“I’m looking forward to building relationships and accelerating our clients’ success in a market brimming with potential.”

The Northland economy defied expectations in 2020, with Infometrics reporting GDP growth of 1.5 per cent.

The population grew by 2.6 per cent while employment grew by 1.7 per cent – both slightly higher than the national average.

Spending in the region was up 14.8 per cent on the previous year, reflecting an uptick in domestic tourism and confidence in the economy.

The region has benefited from substantial government investment from the Provincial Growth Fund, as well as shovel-ready Covid-19 response projects.

More than $150 million of funding has been committed, including $7 million for a cycleway near Kaitaia and $40 million for the renewal of Whangārei’s CBD.

Whangārei is New Zealand's northernmost city, with a total population of 87,700 across the district. It is only two hours north of New Zealand’s economic hub, Auckland, which provides easy access to the country’s largest domestic market as well as a gateway to all international markets.

Access to international markets is also provided at Northport, the deep-water commercial port at Whangārei’s Marsden Point. This is the northernmost multi-purpose port in New Zealand, and the closest to most of New Zealand's international

About Colliers International:

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximise the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. Founded in Australia in 1976, Colliers is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and is listed on the NASDAQ and TSX (CIGI). Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com

Founded in 1989, Colliers New Zealand has more than 600 staff in 27 locations. Our services include commercial, industrial and retail sales and leasing, capital markets, valuation, research, strategic advisory, real estate management, corporate solutions, building surveying, residential projects, and rural and agribusiness sales and valuation. Find out more at www.colliers.co.nz

For the latest news from Colliers New Zealand, visit www.colliers.co.nz/news | Follow us on LinkedIn | Like us on Facebook

www.colliers.co.nz

Colliers International NZ Ltd, Licensed REAA 2008

© Scoop Media

