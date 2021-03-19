Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager Adds Integration With AWS, Azure, And Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS)

Native integrations and webhooks accelerate implementation and ensure data quality among previously siloed systems

Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 12,500 organisations worldwide, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today announced enhancements to Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager, its industry-leading solution for service account governance. The latest version of Account Lifecycle Manager (ALM) makes it easier for IT teams to govern service accounts via the same tools and workflow they already use, without having to switch systems or context.

Privileged service accounts which connect applications, databases, root accounts and other IT systems share sensitive information and perform business-critical processes, often automatically. Yet, most service accounts have no accountable owners and can easily be forgotten and unmanaged.

Service accounts are often left out of the company’s standard maintenance and security processes and policies – leaving them exposed to exploitation by cyber criminals. As they often have elevated network privileges, service accounts that fall into the wrong hands represent a major risk. A cyber criminal who manages to take control of a high-level service account could gain access and control over the entire system or wider infrastructure.

Despite their importance and their potential to be exploited, service accounts are commonly left untouched for long periods of time. With so many credential theft and phishing attacks to deal with, IT security teams often focus full-time on workforce protection and automated accounts may be overlooked. Even when security teams discover them, they rarely know their purpose and are afraid to decommission them.

Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager makes it possible for enterprises to manage a large, diverse set of service accounts with end-to-end governance, from discovery and provisioning through decommissioning. No other PAM solution provides full control over the lifecycle of service accounts.

“Service accounts are often left defenceless, even by enterprises with established programs for privileged user security, because they require so many extra steps to manage,” said Jai Dargan, Vice President of Product Management at Thycotic. “With Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager, teams can now build service account management into the tools and processes already in use, reducing risk without adding friction or taking time away from their other priorities.”

New and expanded integrations include:

> Enhancements to ALM’s integration with Active Directory Federal Services (ADFS) improves security for role permissions and provides users with single sign-on access to systems and applications across organisational boundaries.

> Customers that use AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault to house cloud credentials can now use ALM to automate management of these secrets throughout the privileged account lifecycle.

> ALM logs and event data map directly to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions for streamlined event management.

> Updated webhooks allow for more efficient processing and direct access to on-prem resources.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is a global leader in Privileged Access Management, a critical layer of IT security that protects an organisation’s data, devices and code across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. Recognised as a leader by every major industry analyst group, our modern cloud-ready PAM solutions dramatically reduce the complexity and cost of securing privileged access, providing more value and higher adoption than any alternative. Thycotic is trusted by over 12,500 leading organisations around the globe including 25% of the Fortune 100.

