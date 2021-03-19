Scoop Kugoo – E-Scooters Are The Best New Way To Commute

Ever since Lime scooters first hit New Zealand streets back in October 2018, e-scooters have been changing the way we travel. At rush hour, you can see cars zooming down the streets, bikes weaving through traffic, and e-scooters zipping down the footpath. Running at speeds up to 30 or 40 km per hour, these scooters are a far cry from the ones owned by most children in the 2000s or even the present day.

Upgraded with the ability to travel up to 30km in distance before requiring a recharge, are e-scooters the new way to travel? After all, they are environmentally friendly, efficient, cheap, and quiet. What more could you ask for in a solution to the daily commute?

For those who wish to reduce their impact on the environment, there are few options available. Bussing can mean standing for long journeys or being crammed in next to a stranger. Walking may not be feasible due to distance, and biking requires a lot of energy exertion. Scooters, such as those sold by Kugoo Electric Scooters, could be the solution we have long been searching for. With little effort, no pollution, and without arriving at work sweaty and tired, you can now complete your daily commute.

The use of e-scooters is still on the rise, and it is expected that there will be more than half a billion rides on e-scooters around the world this year. As people start to realise how useful this transport option is, they are forgoing the shared rental scooters around the city and starting to purchase their own. It’s an investment, but even if you only use it to get to work and back each day, you can save yourself hundreds of dollars each year on fuel or rental scooter costs.

