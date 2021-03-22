Seafood Industry Welcomes Report From PM’s Chief Science Advisor

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson has welcomed a report into New Zealand’s fisheries management. The report, The future of commercial fishing in Aotearoa New Zealand, was released today.

The Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Dame Juliet Gerrard headed an expert panel whose aims were to:

Reduce the gaps in data and knowledge, and improve data accessibility, in the commercial fisheries sector.

Identify ways to help ensure that fishing is being undertaken sustainably.

Consider the wider environment, ecosystem, and its inhabitants; and

Help Aotearoa New Zealand commit to a more integrated approach to fisheries management.

“We welcome an independent look at our fisheries management, which whilst acknowledged as one of the best in the world, can always improve.”

The report offered a comprehensive suite of recommendations and Dr Helson says the industry acknowledges there will be challenges in meeting some of those, however they look forward to engaging constructively with government on solutions.

“We thank Dame Juliet and the panel for a comprehensive and considered report.”

