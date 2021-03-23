Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

European Expansion For New Zealand Contactless Checkout Solution Imagr

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 9:32 am
Press Release: IMAGR

Imagr is excited to announce its expansion into the European retail market with its new office in Amsterdam opening in April.

The New Zealand based and headquartered company has another office in Osaka, Japan, where it went live with what is believed to be the largest AI checkout deployment of its kind in the world, covering 9,000 square feet and including more than 8,000 SKUs.

Imagr’s European expansion is the next step for the Kiwi tech startup, having just finalised deals with two European retailers.

William Chomley, Imagr founder and CEO, says the retail market in Europe is extensive and has huge potential for automation, especially in the face of Covid-19.

“Europe has a highly competitive grocery market where outlets need to differentiate themselves from the pack or face losing market share. Having boots on the ground is the best way for us to reach these potential customers and support demand.

“With Amazon Go’s Amazon Fresh recently entering the UK and opening two stores, European grocery retailers need to act fast to keep up with the changing landscape. The Imagr system is white label, so retailers can own it, brand it and scale it themselves. We enable retailers to offer a superior customer experience and automate the checkout process.

“As consumers shop more frequently for fewer items, the thought of waiting in long queues can deter people from using a particular supermarket chain. Imagr removes that pressure point and provides a differentiator for customers.”

Imagr makes new European home

With deals already in place in Europe, Imagr is looking to expand its reach into the UK. To give people a feel for Imagr’s tech, the new European team is hosting a series of pop-up activations across the continent from June.

Starting in the UK and moving throughout Europe, the pop up gives retailers an opportunity to see a full system demonstration.

An affordable solution for retailers

The new European office will take advantage of the growing demand for retail automation in Europe at a more affordable price point than competitors.

“Imagr doesn’t only have the best technology in the market, but our cart-based solution by design is cheaper to implement than its competitors.

“We offer full store system pilots from €65,000. Integrating our system is a significantly lower cost than other comparable roof-based or cart-based systems on the market.”

William will be on the ground to support the office and customer launches. Further team expansion is expected once the team settles in and will be supported by the 57-strong New Zealand team.

Chomley says this is another significant milestone for Imagr after having the first store go live in Japan earlier this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IMAGR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 