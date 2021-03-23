Gull Reaches 100 – Magic Milestone Marks Cheaper Fuel For NZ

100 Sites Around New Zealand and Millions of Dollars Of Fuel Savings For Kiwi Motorists & Communities

Gull New Zealand says today’s announcement of its 100th site marks a proud milestone in the company’ history of delivering fuel savings and competition at the pump for Kiwis which has forever changed the face of energy retailing in New Zealand.

Gull launched in New Zealand in 1998 with the building of its state-of-the-art terminal in Mount Maunganui. Gull’s tanks were relocated from Marsden Point by barge, a feat some say would be “impossible”. Gull then made its first retail sales of petrol in 1999 and has grown its network to over 100 unmanned, manned and marina-branded sites around New Zealand - Gull Norton Road opening in 1999 and Gull Maheno opening, the first Gull site in the South Island, twenty years later in 2019.

Dave Bodger, GM of Gull New Zealand says 100 sites in 22 years and millions of dollars of savings marks a lot more but is just the beginning.

“It is a very exciting and proud day for Gull as we celebrate our 100th site – from our first site at Norton Road, Hamilton in 1999 we have had a mission to deliver savings and allow motorists go further for less. Now with 100 sites across New Zealand we are on our way and look forward to the 200th site!”

Bodger says that Gull’s success is underpinned by its family-founded values.

“Gull is a brand built by people, for people. Our ethos has always been to fuel the missions and lives of Kiwis. “Fuel your mission” is Gull’s aspiration, which describes the energy and sentiment we want our customers to feel when fueling their vehicle: whether they’re a family on a road trip, a surfer hitting the waves for the weekend or an athlete heading to the Olympics.”

Bodger notes that Gull is independently credited with keeping the fuel market competitive and giving savings to the Kiwi motorist through what the AA (Automobile Association) called the ‘Gull Effect’, which is the response to a localised price drop trend across competitors following Gull’s introduction into a newgeographic location.

Bodger adds that Gull has also donated a substantial amount to two charities (Kidney Kids and Youthline) as another way of supporting good work across communities.

