BNZ Opens New Branch In Newmarket

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has officially opened its newest branch in one of Auckland’s newest and most premier shopping centres, Westfield Newmarket.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ Newmarket Mall adds to our strong presence in one of Auckland’s most vibrant business and retail districts, now with two branches and a Partners Centre for our business customers.

“This new branch is another step in the direction of the future of banking. Our digital tools take care of everyday transactions which means our bankers are able to support customers with other more complex financial decisions.

“BNZ Newmarket Mall is a premium customer experience with quick and easy self-service options for simple banking needs.Cash and cheque transactions will be handled by the Smart ATM and a coin machine in the afterhours secure lobby.

“Our customers haveembraced digital andchanged the way they bank with us.Cash and cheque transactionshave fallen by half,more than three quarters of basic over-the-counter transactions have shiftedto Smart ATMs andmore than70 per cent of themaredigitally active.

“BNZ Newmarket will provide our customers with an award-winning, premium digital experience, with our talented bankers supporting customers with all their banking needs,” says Carter.

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

