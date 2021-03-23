Wind Generation Experts Roaring40s Team Up With Contact Energy

Highly regarded wind generation experts Roaring40s Wind Power Ltd (‘Roaring40s’) will work exclusively with Contact Energy to develop a pipeline of large-scale wind farm opportunities in New Zealand over the next six years, according to the terms of a new arrangement announced today.

Contact Energy CEO Mike Fuge said the Plimmerton-based Roaring40s team of Paul Botha, Graeme Mills and Steve Harding were the country’s “pre-eminent” wind development experts.

“If you are looking to identify and develop wind projects then you want to involve the Roaring40s team, and it’s a real coup to have them join the Contact extended whanau. We’re very pleased to have their nous, credibility and experience on board and we are excited about working together.”

Mr Fuge said the move would see wind expertise added to Contact's existing geothermal and hydro prowess. “This sends a strong signal that Contact is serious about exploring high quality wind generation options to meet higher market demand scenarios and accelerated decarbonisation.

“A pipeline of flexible and low-cost wind projects will complement our high quality, low-cost, baseload geothermal development pipeline. As the economics around wind technology continue to improve, wind options will provide effective competition for our geothermal developments."

Paul Botha from Roaring40s said Contact had made the decision easy. “Mike, James and the team have a clear appetite for Contact to play a leading role in developing options for wind generation and we’re looking forward to working together over the next six years. It’s a very exciting time to be involved in renewable generation in New Zealand.”

He said the consultancy was established in 2018 and had deep expertise around investigating and developing wind farm projects, from site identification through to design and tendering.

The terms of the deal between Roaring40s and Contact are confidential, but it is not material from Contact’s perspective. It comprises a small, fixed retention fee and project-by-project success fees.

© Scoop Media

