Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Man Fined $30,000 For Not Meeting Biosecurity Importing Requirements

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

An Auckland businessman has been convicted and fined $30,000 for breaking rules intended to keep New Zealand safe from pests and diseases, and trying to cover it up.

Sanjive Ramavtar Kapoor, 53, manager and owner of Divine Logistics Limited, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court yesterday Monday, March 22). He pleaded guilty to three charges related to the offending.

Sea containers imported into New Zealand must be sent to registered sites and opened at Approved Transitional Facilities to ensure any biosecurity risk is addressed.

Mr Kapoor broke both of these requirements and compounded the offending by providing MPI investigators with falsified documents.

MPI Regional Manager Compliance Investigations North, Simon Anderson, says this type of non-compliance poses a risk to biosecurity.

“The prosecution is a reminder for importers that MPI will take appropriate action when offending is detected. Attempting to cover up their activities by providing MPI investigators with falsified documents makes the offending much more serious.

“The rules are there for a reason. Imported sea containers can carry unwanted and highly destructive pests and diseases. The introduction of these organisms could have a significant, and potentially devastating, impact on New Zealand’s economy.

“New Zealand enjoys a good reputation internationally for being free from a number of pests and diseases, and we need to keep it that way,” Mr Anderson said.

On 17 December, 2018, an off-duty MPI senior quarantine officer observed an imported sea container being unpacked outside a private address near Mangere Bridge, Auckland. This address is not an MPI Approved Transitional Facility ( ATF) and is not authorised to receive imported sea containers.

The officer made some initial enquiries before launching a thorough investigation. MPI discovered that Mr Kapoor redirected containers from Approved Transitional Facilities 22 times between 21 June, 2018, and 31 January, 2019. Mr Kapoor admitted to opening and unpacking 12 of these containers.

MPI also found that Mr Kapoor had falsified 20 of the Container Log Sheets he gave to the MPI investigators.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 