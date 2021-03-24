Actress Antonia Prebble Joins Spring Sheep Milk Co. To Launch Toddler Milk

Actress and mum to 20-month-old Freddie, Antonia Prebble is delighted to be helping introduce New Zealand to a brand-new source of toddler nutrition. Antonia is working with Kiwi company Spring Sheep Milk Co. as it launches its new premium Gentle Sheep Toddler Milk Drink, a product made with grass-fed New Zealand sheep milk.

Antonia was drawn to Spring Sheep Milk Co.’s gentle approach to nutrition for Kiwi toddlers and the rich nutritional and digestive benefits of sheep milk.

“I am really mindful when it comes to what I give Freddie to eat and drink, and working with the team at Spring Sheep, I saw early on that they are just as passionate about what goes into their product.

“They have created something pretty wonderful with their toddler milk,” Antonia says.

“Among its many benefits, it’s also gentle, super yummy and may be a great alternative for those who struggle with cow’s milk. Spring Sheep has opened up my eyes to sheep milk and I can’t wait to share those learnings with my friends.”

“As a mum, when you discover something so genuinely good you cannot wait to get the word out there and share it with other parents because you know they will love it too.”

As part of the Spring Sheep team, Antonia will be sharing her journey with Spring Sheep Milk Co. and the toddler drink on social media and will be answering questions from other parents interested in the benefits of Gentle Sheep Toddler Milk Drink and why sheep milk really is nature’s super milk for Kiwi toddlers everywhere.

Announcing the partnership, Spring Sheep Milk Co. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Wilkins says Antonia is a natural fit to the Spring Sheep family.

“Antonia shares in our gentle approach to nutrition while valuing our land and animals,” says Andrea.

“We are so excited to have her on board and look forward to bringing the benefits of grass-fed New Zealand sheep milk to more parents, whilst also creating a new sheep dairying industry for New Zealand.”

Gentle Sheep Toddler Milk Drink is specially formulated by experts for one- to three-year-olds whose diets may benefit from supplementation. It is available in select supermarkets and through Spring Sheep Milk Co.’s website www.springsheep.co.nz.

The toddler milk drink is the latest Spring Sheep Milk Co. product to launch in New Zealand, following its Full Cream Sheep Milk Powder.

Overseas, Spring Sheep Milk Co. has already earned recognition for its gentle nature. Spring Sheep Milk Co. has been exporting its Gentle Sheep Toddler Milk Drink to Malaysia for two years, where there is a high reported incidence of digestive issues. The product was a finalist in the Nutraingredients Asia Awards for Infant & China Nutrition Initiative of the Year in 2020.

Spring Sheep Milk Co.’s milk is one of the gentlest and nutritious milks in the world and provides an excellent alternative for those who may struggle with cow’s milk.

