Effective Implementation Vital For Acceleration Fund To Succeed

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Infrastructure Commission

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga supports the Government’s continued focus on infrastructure and the role it can play in a housing market that meets the needs of New Zealand.

Te Waihanga Chief Executive, Ross Copland says: "Infrastructure provision is crucial to unlocking housing supply, particularly in our fastest growing cities. There are a broad range of challenges faced by developers, councils and infrastructure providers which slow or prevent the development of land for new or higher density housing - funding constraints are often a factor so carefully targeted application of this new funding could play a useful role in increasing supply.

"A range of other important solutions will also help free up land for housing supply and make better use of our existing infrastructure. These include up-zoning land to allow greater housing density around public transport and better managing demand on our roads using tools like congestion prices so it’s easier for people to move around no matter where they live."

Big infrastructure investments require significant resources and labour which are very constrained in some parts of New Zealand. Auckland, for example, has limited access to quarries which provide essential building materials for infrastructure. The acute shortage of rock, sand and gravel for building the houses, roads and pipes we need has persisted for well over a decade, but it is still extremely difficult, slow and costly to gain consent for a new quarry.

Resolving bottlenecks in the labour market will also be critical to ensuring this new investment can be delivered.

"The extension of the apprenticeship scheme sounds promising, but we will need to make meaningful progress on closing the wage gap with Australia by boosting the productivity of the sector or there’s a risk we lose highly skilled workers across the Tasman."

Te Waihanga is currently developing the 30-year Infrastructure Strategy for New Zealand to provide a structured approach to addressing many of these issues and opportunities. It will be a valuable tool for the Government to guide investment decisions and policy responses to the big issues New Zealand will face over the next 30 years such as climate change, an ageing population and rapidly advancing technology.

As part of its strategy work, Te Waihanga has just launched Aotearoa 2050 - a survey which gives every kiwi the opportunity to tell us about the future you want for your kids and what Government should be focusing on. You can have your say here: https://www.aotearoa2050.infrastructure.govt.nz/

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

