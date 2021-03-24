Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Check Those Tickets: $5.2 Million Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

We’re just eleven weeks into the year, but it’s already a year to remember for eleven Kiwis who have become overnight millionaires with Lotto NZ’s games.

While ten of these players are making their dreams a reality following their big win, there’s something different about the eleventh millionaire – they don’t know they’re a multi-millionaire yet.

Four days on, the $5.2 million Powerball First Division prize won in Christchurch on Saturday night remains unclaimed.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with our newest Powerball winner – the champagne’s on ice! Anyone who bought their ticket from Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch for Saturday’s draw should write their name on the back and check it immediately – it could be worth $5.2 million,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

“To have eleven newly minted millionaires just eleven weeks into 2021, it certainly seems as though we’re on a bit of a winning streak!”

The unclaimed $5.2 million prize is made of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

This winner is the latest Kiwi to win a life-changing prize with Lotto NZ’s games – and the second Christchurch player to win big with Powerball in less than a month, with a $22.5 million prize being won on MyLotto in late-February.

“I saw the numbers circled off on my ticket one after the other – by the time I saw four in a row I thought I had something pretty good. Then when all six were circled I crossed my fingers and hoped I would see Powerball 3 come up – and there it was. I was absolutely stunned!”

“I called my wife in straight away and said, ‘I think I’ve won Lotto!’ – she didn’t believe me!” said the winner.

After convincing his wife that he wasn’t joking, the couple called their children to share the good news.

“Neither of my kids believed me either – when I told my daughter she just said, ‘I’m sick of your tricks Dad, put Mum on’,” the winner laughed.

Eleven Kiwis have become overnight millionaires with Lotto NZ’s games so far this year, including seven people who have won big with Powerball. These players are just some of 989 New Zealanders who have become Lotto NZ millionaires since 1987.

First Division wins in 2021 so far: 
 

Draw Prize Game Store Location 
2/1/2021 $2.8 million Powerball The Market Store Twizel 
2/1/2021 $2.8 million Powerball Fresh Choice Te Anau Te Anau 
6/1/2021 $4.5 million Powerball Te Aroha Supermarket Te Aroha 
13/1/2021 $1 million Lotto Palomino Supervalue Auckland 
20/1/2021 $8.5 million Powerball Western Heights Foodmarket Rotorua 
23/1/2021 $1 million Lotto Bayfair Lotto Mount Maunganui 
10/2/2021 $1 million Lotto Pak N Save Petone Lower Hutt 
17/2/2021$1 millionLotto Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch
27/2/2021$22.5 millionPowerball MyLotto Christchurch 
13/3/2021 $8.2 million Powerball Paper Plus Matamata Matamata 
20/3/2021 $5.2 million Powerball Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch

