Boomi Certified By SAP, Giving Customers Data Confidence While Saving Time And Resources

Boomi achieves SAP-certified integration with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), today announced that its Boomi aXis and Boomi Enterprise Connectors have achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP NetWeaver® technology platform and with SAP S/4HANA®.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Centre (SAP ICC) has certified that ‘Boomi aXis for SAP ERP’, and SAP S/4HANA and ‘Boomi Enterprise Connector’ (Boomi AtomSphere Integration 20), integrates with SAP NetWeaver® and S/4HANA® using standard integration technologies. ‘Boomi for SAP’ solutions help organisations to implement flexible digital integration platforms to deliver data on demand from SAP and third-party applications.

SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA platform, with on-premises and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organisations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

In today’s economy, data is the fuel for delivering a differentiated, integrated experience for customers, employees, and partners. Many business leaders rely on data from various sources, like SAP, to perform analysis which can require significant time, resources, and tools. With these certifications, customers can simplify how they utilise data for business optimisation and critical decision-making. With these SAP-certified products, customers can easily tap into the Boomi AtomSphere Platform to instantly find the data they need, create a fabric of pervasive connectivity across their entire ecosystem, and deliver integrated experiences to all their key users.

Boomi continues to broaden its SAP strategy for third-party solutions following last year’s release of Boomi aXis. These certifications further enable customers to save critical time and resources and extend trust in Boomi solutions to continue their SAP S/4HANA journey.

With Boomi aXis, customers have reported business transformations and innovations, saving significant time when accessing data-on-demand to create new services.

WWZ, a large Switzerland-based utility services company offering quadruple play telecommunications, energy, gas, water, and heating solutions, realises the advantages of Boomi aXis with the Boomi AtomSphere Platform.

“To continue to strengthen our market position, we created a new line of services to deliver fiber as a subscription to our install base of 60,000 cable-Internet customers,” said Stefan Willi, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at WWZ Energie AG.

“One of our largest challenges was to extract a high volume of SAP data continuously and with ease to feed various applications within our ecosystem. We needed to find ways to reduce time and complexity within the new subscription service stream. Using Boomi, we were able to reduce the time from 16 weeks to two days, by leveraging pre-defined SAP templates and exchange data efficiently between applications to achieve our business goals.”

Ed Macosky, Head of Product at Boomi, said, “Boomi is on a mission to help our customers modernize how they access and work with critical data,” said “This validation from SAP of Boomi’s newest SAP integration offerings gives our customers added confidence in trusting our solutions, and the flexibility they need to address their toughest business challenges.”

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 13,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

