Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WayBeyond Creates Five Global Partnerships

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 5:37 pm
Press Release: WayBeyond

Following the launch of the business on 1 February, New Zealand company WayBeyond is announcing the first five global partnerships as part of a push to create AgTech collaborations and accelerate new offerings to customers.

“These five partners are just the beginning. We have another 30 we are in discussions with, allowing us to have a presence in every corner of the planet,” says Head of Global Channels Lotte Bayly.

“We are delighted with the positive reception we’ve had in relation to our offerings and how we will be able to present partners with leading edge innovations they can then roll out to their customers.”

The five partners all cover a variety of global regions and include:

  • Cultivatd (headquartered in Canada)
  • Novefa (headquartered in Denmark)
  • Better Grow Hydro (headquartered in U.S.)
  • UpGrown Farming (headquartered in Singapore)
  • Autogrow (headquartered in NZ).

Another two partners to be confirmed in the next few weeks.

“The expertise at WayBeyond is second to none and they have developed tools that can help any indoor farmer track and manage their critical data in an effective way," says Eric Bergeron, co-founder of Cultivatd, an indoor farm technology broker.

One of the first WayBeyond products the partners will be introducing to their customer base is the Folium Network Sensor. The solution comes with a dedicated wrap-around partner program including a comprehensive sales toolbox and rewarding incentives.

Lionel Wong, Managing Director for Upgrown Farming notes the technology will play a pivotal role in emerging yet challenging markets in Singapore and Asia.

“Regardless of one's level of farming experience, Folium accelerates the learning curve and empowers decision making in what is a dynamic environment and market," says Mr. Wong.

The partnerships are part of push by WayBeyond to increase the level and connectivity of cloud-based solutions in market and comes after the successful launch of farm management platform FarmRoad and its subsequent products Data Studio, Yield Prediction and Crop Registration.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WayBeyond on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 