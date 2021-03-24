Golder Wins Top Gongs At The Client Choice Awards 2021

Leading global engineering and consulting firm Golder was named Best Built & Natural Environment Consulting Firm (>$200m revenue) and joint winner of the Best Professional Services Firm Overall (>$200m revenue) and Best Provider to Construction & Infrastructure awards at the prestigious Client Choice Awards 2021.

The Client Choice Awards recognise best practice in the professional services sector and are based on client feedback for professional services firms in Australia and New Zealand. There are no panels, judges or self-nominations, only client ratings that are independently researched by Beaton Consulting + Research. The Awards reward firms for excellent client service, expertise in clients’ areas of need, innovation and superior client experience. These are the only multi-profession and fully client-judged Awards anywhere in the world.

“The Client Choice Awards this year had a formidable line up of finalists among our peers in engineering as well as other consulting fields so we’re very proud to continue to be rated so highly by our clients,” said Scott Fidler, Golder’s Regional Manager in Australia and New Zealand. “This recognition is a credit to our people and our industry partners for their commitment to keeping our clients front and centre as we bring Golder’s technical excellence and innovation to projects.”

Golder has won a record-breaking 32 Client Choice Awards to date, a testament to the firm’s passion to help clients succeed through the delivery of consulting, design, and construction services in its specialist areas of earth and environment.

The firm has more than 850 employees in Australia and New Zealand working across a range of transport infrastructure projects including WestConnex M8 in New South Wales, Suburban Rail Link and Level Crossing Removal Project in Victoria, North-South Corridor in South Australia, Inland Rail in Queensland, METRONET in Western Australia, and many more.

