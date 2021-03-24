Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Frontline Roofing, A Roofing Company In Dunedin, Unveils New Website Showcasing Cost-effective Roofing Solutions

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Frontline Roofing

Are you in search of a roofing specialist in Dunedin? Now there is a family-owned roofing company that is focused on providing the best roofing services at reasonable rates. Free quotes and a wide range of services can be viewed at Frontline Roofing’s website: www.frontlineroofing.co.nz.

A one-stop-shop for all roofing repairs, installation and maintenance services, Dunedin locals trust only the specialists of Frontline Roofing. Bartley Thomas, owner and operator, set up the roofing business almost a decade ago to provide a wider range of roofing services for both residential and commercial premises in Dunedin and throughout the Otago region. Apart from new roof installation, re-roofing, and roof maintenance, the team offers walls and underfloor insulation installation, roof painting, silicon seal roof treatments, leak repairs and other frontline defence to extend the lifespan of the roof.

The website focuses on four main areas: reroof and new roofing; roof treatments; repairs, leaks, and maintenance; and wall sealing.

Reroof and New Roofing

New roof for newly built homes or reroofing for home renovation, Frontline Roofing can help in such a huge investment project. With guidance from expert roofers and roof tilers, the best design and choice of roofing material can be achieved. From iron roofing, concrete or clay tiles, decramastic tiles to insulation work for roof, wall and underfloor, get it done by the team of skilled tradespeople.

Roof Treatments

Frontline Roofing offers roof treatment services to protect roofs against elements. This helps in maintaining and extending the lifespan of the roof by moss removal and treatment, silicon wall sealing, insect proofing, and borer treatments.

Repairs, Leaks and Maintenance

Call a team to fix that leaky roof quickly. At Frontline Roofing, there are no small or big jobs when it comes to roof problems. The team is fully equipped with the tools, parts and expertise to sort out roof repairs and maintenance to ensure every home is watertight.

Wall Sealing

Keeping homes and buildings clean and protected for years to come, Frontline Roofing offers wall sealing service. Whether it’s stone, brick or block walls, the expert wall sealing process by the experts will keep them clean, watertight and better insulated. They guarantee to use only the safe, effective, and environment-friendly cleaning chemicals wall sealing.

Frontline Roofing Ltd services throughout the Otago and Southland regions including Dunedin, Wanaka and Invercargill

For more information on the wide range of roofing services from Frontline Roofing, visit www.frontlineroofing.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Frontline Roofing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 