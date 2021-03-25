Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Caren Rangi, ONZM Appointed As Chair Of The Arts Council Of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Caren Rangi has been appointed as the new Chair of the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa (Creative New Zealand’s governing body) for a three-year term.

Ms Rangi will be the first Pacific Chair and third woman to hold this role of Chair of the Arts Council in its 55-year history.

"Caren Rangi is uniquely qualified for this role given her experience in public sector governance, as well as her involvement in and services to Pacific communities", says Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni.

Ms Rangi was appointed to the Creative New Zealand board in 2014, has been Deputy Chair from 2017 and has been acting Chair since December 2020. Ms Rangi is an experienced public sector governance practitioner and a qualified chartered accountant. She is currently a board member of Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and Radio New Zealand, director of Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Ltd and Pacific Inc, and Chair of Pacific Homecare Services. Ms Rangi is also a director of the Cook Islands Investment Corporation in Rarotonga.

Ms Rangi’s service to governance and leadership was recognised when she was awarded the 2016 New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Award, and the 2018 Linden Estate Hawke’s Bay Business Leader of the Year award. In 2018, she was conferred with an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance and the Pacific community.

"I am thrilled to be taking up the role of Chair of the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, and to continue strengthening arts and culture experiences for all New Zealanders," says Ms Rangi.

Creative New Zealand is an autonomous Crown entity established to encourage, promote and support the arts in Aotearoa for the benefit of all New Zealanders. The Creative New Zealand governing board comprises 13 members including its Chair.

