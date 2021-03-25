Mt Ruapehu Gearing Up For Winter Season

Mt Ruapehu is busy gearing up for the upcoming winter season. For the past week or so the crew have battled the elements to pull a new High Noon Express cable up the Movenpick, across Blyth Flat, all the way up and around the High Noon Express. It’s been no small task!

With splicing complete, followed by straightening and tucking, the team will now finish a few other tasks on the High Noon lift before moving down the mountain to complete the lower lifts. The slopes will then be ready for the winter ahead at Tūroa – as soon as snow allows.

Tūroa Ski Area Manager Mat Jonsson says, “Our summer team have done an amazing job through a particularly complicated piece of work and we’re proud of their commitment to doing the mahi so we all can enjoy an epic winter ahead.”

On the other side of the mountain at Whakapapa summer maintenance work has progressed well after the Covid interruptions of last year.

© Scoop Media

