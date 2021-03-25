Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tall Poppy Taranaki Shines In Rate My Agent Awards

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Tall Poppy Real Estate

Tall Poppy Real Estate Taranaki has achieved high honours in the 2021 RateMyAgent Awards, rated as the Top Agency in Taranaki, with four agents in the top 100 and placing sixth in the Top 50 Agency of the Year Award, nationwide.

RateMyAgent is Australasia’s premiere real estate agent ratings agency. Their annual awards are entirely objective and independent, decided on verified feedback from buyers and sellers. Michael Seymour, Director and Owner of Tall Poppy New Zealand, says these are significant awards for the Taranaki team.

“Tall Poppy Taranaki was established in New Plymouth only two and a half years ago by Kim Fever, Business Partner, and the region has really embraced Tall Poppy. We’re also seeing increased interest from buyers outside of the region wanting to invest and then move to New Plymouth when the time is right for them. These awards are a strong testament to having the right people in the team, and every member is dedicated to success. It's a real team achievement and to have four agents rated in the Top 100 nationwide is significant,” says Michael Seymour.

“Tall Poppy is continuing to gain market share from traditional agencies – people are frequently realising they don’t need to pay huge fees to get the best possible marketing and sales results. Much of the fees traditional agencies charge goes towards paying rent on massive, unnecessary offices. Kiwis are smart and are increasingly seeing through the old model; choosing our way – the better way – of doing real estate,” says Michael Seymour.

Tall Poppy is also first equal in the Canstar Blue Awards for 2021, earning the prestigious 5-Star Award for Customer Satisfaction, one of only two real estate agencies to earn 5 Stars in any category. Tall Poppy achieved five stars in Value for Money and Contract Handling, as well as Marketing and Financial Paperwork categories.

Michael Seymour says the notion that the ‘traditional’ agencies do it better is being blown out of the water.

“We’re about more than token gestures. We’re serious about offering fairer and better real estate to New Zealanders. In 2020 we launched our market-leading free marketing package. More than just a sales gimmick, it’s a considered and researched suite of 10 initiatives – and yet our fees are still around 2/3 of what traditional agencies charge.

“We’re using tech, digital smarts and social media smartly while equipping our agents with the best possible tools, so they’re as efficient as possible. Comparing our approach to the traditional models is like Netflix to Blockbuster. We are an ambitious challenger in our market, and we have no intentions of slowing down,” says Michael Seymour.

Canstar is Australasia’s biggest financial and consumer research, ratings, and comparison site. Canstar Blue canvassed the opinions of 1166 New Zealanders who had used a real estate agent's services to purchase, sell, or rent a home in the last three years, across a range of categories, to measure and track their satisfaction.

About Tall Poppy

Tall Poppy is an award-winning New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Tall Poppy is first equal in the Canstar Blue Awards for 2021, earning the prestigious 5-Star Award for Customer Satisfaction.

Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders more than $53 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. Tall Poppy was a Finalist in the 2019 REINZ Awards in the Large Agency Category.

 

