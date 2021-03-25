New Zealand Agreement Signed For PwC And Microsoft Global Alliance

PwC New Zealand has signed a local agreement with Microsoft to bring the PwC Microsoft Global Alliance to New Zealand organisations. The Global Alliance allows PwC firms around the world to support clients pursuing large scale digital and business transformation, enabled by Microsoft technology.

Under this agreement, PwC will expand its New Zealand technology team and expertise across the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Apps portfolio and scale up its capability across Intelligent Automation, data and analytics and cybersecurity. This will provide New Zealand clients with access to over 3,400 of PwC’s Microsoft certified professionals through PwC’s global acceleration centres.

PwC Markets and Alliances Partner Tracy Taylor said that the alliance would enhance PwC’s ability to develop innovative industry-specific solutions alongside Microsoft to tackle some of Aotearoa's biggest challenges in health, wellbeing, education and the primary sector.

“We’ve worked closely with Microsoft on how to bring the best of our Global Alliance to Aotearoa. Our clients know that transforming and reimagining how they do business in the wake of the pandemic is now essential, and our initial focus will be on working with clients to rebuild stronger out of the pandemic.”

“PwC is globally recognised for its gold-standard advice that makes businesses stronger, more successful and more resilient, and the way businesses leverage technology is key to achieving this in the modern world,” said Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director, Microsoft New Zealand.

“We’re pleased to see PwC’s tech capabilities expand to meet this need here in New Zealand. For Microsoft, this alliance represents everything we’ve been working towards as an organisation, helping New Zealand businesses realise the huge benefits of automation, AI, data and cloud technologies and solve some of the big challenges we face as a nation.”

Tracy said that the local collaboration agreement was an important milestone, paving the way to better help clients harness the potential of digital transformation to deliver great business value and impact.

“The collaboration allows us to get started now as well as prepare for the changes coming with Microsoft’s game-changing investment in a New Zealand hyperscale datacentre region in the near future.”

