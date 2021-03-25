Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Driver Safety When Delivering Alcohol Uber’s Responsibility, Says FIRST Union

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union - the union for drivers - says Uber will be held accountable if drivers are harmed whilst delivering alcohol. This comes after the app-based company announced Uber Eats is now offering an alcohol-delivery service and that delivery drivers would be responsible for refusing underage and intoxicated people at their door.

"This poses a significant risk to drivers," said Anita Rosentreter, FIRST Union spokesperson. "Imagine showing up to a house full of drunk partygoers on your own and then trying to refuse them the alcohol they had ordered and already paid for."

"We know about the abuse that bartenders and waitstaff experience - that’s why bars have bouncers."

Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, Uber would likely be considered a PCBU (person conducting a business or undertaking) and therefore potentially liable for any harm caused to its workers.

"We want drivers to know that even as contractors, they are protected by our health and safety legislation," said Ms Rosentreter. "It isn’t just for employees. If you experience any issues, please report them to the union."

"Uber must not be allowed to simply wash its hands of drivers’ health and safety."

"This is compounded by the financial pressure drivers are under. Because the work is insecure and the pay is low, drivers are unlikely to turn down work."

"It’s unclear at this point whether Uber will pay drivers anyway if they refuse service, but the company doesn’t have a good track record for that kind of thing."

