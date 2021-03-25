Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Why Gloves Are Not Enough

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Industrial Safety News

Hand lacerations are among the most common types of injuries in the workplace, and cut-resistant gloves are a great way to prevent accidental cuts and abrasions to fingers and hands. They must be well-fitting, properly maintained, and appropriately suited to the job or task at hand, in that they are the right type and cut-resistance rating level.

However, fingers and hands aren’t the only places employees can potentially cut themselves at work. While protective gloves are necessary for anyone working with sharp materials or cutting tools, they aren’t enough of a protective measure to prevent cuts elsewhere on an employee’s body.

For example, one safety manager recently reported an incident in which one of his employees was kneeling on a large piece of cardboard to cut cleanly through the material. Because the cardboard was particularly thick, the employee used his body weight to exert additional force and push down on the material.

The employee used a knife with a manually retracting blade, and on one front-to-back cut, he lost control of the knife, and the blade slipped out of the cardboard, cutting the lower part of his kneeling leg.

In this case, no gloves, not even the most protective of safety gloves, would have prevented the employee’s injury because the laceration was on his leg, far from the protection offered by the gloves.

The safety manager looked into the root causes of the incident. He reviewed his company’s procedures and equipment and found some areas for improvement, including workplace design.

He determined that one factor likely to have contributed to the employee’s injury was the tool itself: a traditional utility knife with a super-sharp steel blade. The safety manager concluded that one way to prevent similar injuries from occurring in the future was to consider additional safety equipment and tools, including smart-retracting knives.

His thinking then shifted from injury response to risk mitigation. Having the right set-up and safer tools could be the difference between a similar incident next week and never again having a laceration in the workplace.

Not just cuts, either

In addition, gloves may not be sufficient to protect employees from chemical burns or exposure to skin irritants. Employees in workplaces with hazardous materials should be outfitted with protective clothing and eyewear, in addition to gloves.

Gloves shouldn’t be the first line of defense

Most workers think cut-resistant gloves offer adequate protection against lacerations and they do lower the risk. However, the earlier example is similar to stories we hear often, where employees cut themselves on the arm, belly, leg or foot—in other words, in places gloves can’t possibly protect them.

Cut-resistant gloves are not a complete safety solution. Gloves alone are no substitute for common sense, proper training, or the right tools and equipment. Safety managers should regularly perform job-hazard assessments in order to identify possible safety issues, workplace hazards, or potential incidents before they happen, and ensure that personal protective equipment meets or exceeds industry regulatory standards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Industrial Safety News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>



One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 