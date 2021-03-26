Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Find Pork Pie Filming Locations On Setjetters App

Friday, 26 March 2021, 7:16 am
Press Release: Setjetters

SetJetters’ has documented all the iconic ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’ locations in time for the Pork Pie Charity Run, beginning today!

[25 March 2021] New mobile app SetJetters can be downloaded for free on the Apple App and Google Play stores. The app, created by locked-down, out-of-work filmmakers in 2020, logs film locations around the world. When founders Viv Smith and Erik Nachtrieb heard about the Pork Pie Charity event in New Zealand, they jumped at the opportunity to fill out the SetJetters database with iconic scenes from the original 1981 film.

The app now has over 20 scenes with screenshots from the movie. The app’s ShotSync feature allows you to line up a scene from the movie to perfectly frame up and recreate your favorite movie moments with yourself (or in this case your Mini).

Share your ShotSync photo to the SetJetters social feed or post to your own social media. SetJetters has already made a donation to the Pork Pie Charity Run supporting Kids Can and are looking to support other teams charities (maybe those with great ShotSyncs!)

The app is new, only launched in February this year, so Viv and Erik are welcome to feedback and are on standby to add more scenes if you find a classic Pork Pie moment is missing. Reach out to SetJetters on Facebook, Instagram or email at erik@setjetters.com & viv@setjetters.com.

“I’m just excited to put the app in the hands of traveling movie lovers who are helping a great cause!” Said co-founder Viv Smith “Download the app, it’s free, take photos and please reach out to us and let us know what you think. We’ll be following the Charity Run online and keen to see your Goodby Pork Pie movie moments!”

