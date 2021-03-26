Biosecurity Amendment Bill Has HortNZ’s Backing

Horticulture New Zealand is thrilled that the Biosecurity (Information for Incoming Passengers) Amendment Bill has been drawn from the Private Member’s Ballot.

‘When the border re-opens, it will be important to remind travellers of the need to be particularly vigilant when entering New Zealand,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘New Zealand’s top performing horticulture and other primary industries would be easily destroyed if a particularly virulent pest or disease entered the country. This would have catastrophic effects on exports and the New Zealand economy, at a time when things are already fragile.

‘Our border security staff do a fantastic job. When passed, this law will support their role to keep New Zealand’s biosecurity tight, by reminding passengers to be vigilant and declare any goods that could be harbouring a pest or disease that New Zealand doesn’t have.’

Mike says HortNZ and the rest of the horticulture industry are anxiously awaiting decisions by the Government on travel bubbles, particularly with the Pacific.

‘Although harvest is still underway, growers need to prepare for next season and make decisions, for example, around tree replacement and vegetable replanting. Without more certainty, growers may make decisions that affect supply and have a negative impact on regional economies.’

© Scoop Media

