Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TIA Urges Govt To Continue Tourism Futures Taskforce Mahi

Friday, 26 March 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is urging the Government to carry forward the work done by the Tourism Futures Taskforce so New Zealand can create a world-leading sustainable tourism future.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has today released the Taskforce’s interim report which he received in December. It makes 21 recommendations to transform the visitor economy.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts, who is one of 35 members of the Advisory Group to the Taskforce, says it met its mandate to come up with bold ideas to make systemic changes.

“The Taskforce has addressed the major issues and looked towards the tourism industry we, as a country, want to have in 10, 20 or even 30 years and beyond. It has come up with courageous ideas to ensure tourism enriches both New Zealanders and Aotearoa,” Mr Roberts says.

“Some of the recommendations are fully formed and others need further refinement. There will not be universal agreement on these recommendations and that was never the intention – this interim report was to stimulate discussions, and allow industry and government to come together and agree on the best way forward.”

This interim report was produced under huge time pressure and was presented to the Minister in early December. The intention was to get some quick feedback and then go back out for further consultation, before completing a final report. As stated throughout the interim report, there is a lot of work still to be done to test and refine the thinking.

“The job is only half done. However, as the new Minister of Tourism, Minister Nash has made it clear that he wants to take a different approach and is identifying his own priorities. This is disappointing, given the time and resource put into the Taskforce. It was asked to provide the blueprint for the future course of tourism but is now seen as just a useful input into government thinking,” Mr Roberts says.

“It appears the Taskforce will not get to finish its work and that is regrettable. We must not waste the opportunity we have to make bold changes to fix longstanding issues in the tourism system. To do that, we need a Government that is willing to work hand in hand with the tourism industry to firstly get through this crisis, and then take brave, decisive action that will bring long term benefit for New Zealand and New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>



One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 