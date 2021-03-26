Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Applications Open For Auckland Business Events Fund

Friday, 26 March 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Auckland Conventions

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) is delighted to announce the Auckland Business Events Fund is now open for applications for business events* to be held in the region through to 30 June 2024.

Application process, guidelines and assessment criteria relating to the Auckland Business Events Fund are available here. The Auckland Business Events Fund will have three application windows each year during which you can apply for funding support for activity that meets the respective programme objectives.

The Auckland Business Events Fund is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Regional Events Fund which is designed to promote domestic tourism through events and help replace some of the income lost by businesses due to border closures. For more information, visit the MBIE website.

The Auckland Business Events Fund is for business events that drive visitation to Auckland and enhance the region’s reputation as a global events destination. It allows for contestable funding rounds that will be used to focus on developing, securing and/or enhancing new and existing business events for Auckland. This will bring economic benefits by optimising our region’s assets and venues while encouraging out-of-region visitation.

Applications will be measured against economic, social and sustainability criteria, with weighting towards the economic benefit business events bring. Other considerations will be the replacement of international visitation, and events that help create opportunities for exposure of Auckland’s key sector industries and industry advocates – and business events that help to grow Auckland’s profile both nationally and internationally.

The first step in the process is to schedule a pre-application conversation, so please get in touch as early as possible by emailing businessevents@aucklandnz.com to request a call back. Or see the links below for detailed descriptions of theprogrammesand eligibility criteria.

For more information see: Auckland Business Events Fund Guidelines

