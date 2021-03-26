Hospitality Welcomes Futures Report

Hospitality NZ welcomes the Interim report for the Tourism Futures Taskforce, which was released today.

Chief Executive Julie White says the report, which was compiled with help of an industry advisory group of which Hospitality NZ was a part, provides valuable input into what the hospitality and tourism sector could look like as it looks towards a sustainable future.

“Hospitality is an important part of tourism. We are at the heart of communities’ wellbeing socially and economically, and we welcomed the opportunity to provide input to this vital work.

“We would like to thank the co-Chairs, and the entire Tourism Taskforce working group for their great work on this.

“A strong visitor economy beyond COVID-19 will provide a strong social licence and value to the economy.

“Funding, employment, sustainability and government-industry partnership are all core to the success of a better, more resilient future.

“We also welcome that the Minister of Tourism intends to consult closely with the industry and to see what the right engagement mechanism is moving forward.”

About Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not for profit organisation, which currently supports over 3,000 members across the country. The association was first formed in 1902 as the United Licensed Victuallers Association, and has consequently been helping New Zealand’s small businesses and communities for over a century.

To find out more, visit www.hospitality.org.nz, or connect with Hospitality New Zealand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

