Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Welcomes Futures Report

Friday, 26 March 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality NZ welcomes the Interim report for the Tourism Futures Taskforce, which was released today.

Chief Executive Julie White says the report, which was compiled with help of an industry advisory group of which Hospitality NZ was a part, provides valuable input into what the hospitality and tourism sector could look like as it looks towards a sustainable future.

“Hospitality is an important part of tourism. We are at the heart of communities’ wellbeing socially and economically, and we welcomed the opportunity to provide input to this vital work.

“We would like to thank the co-Chairs, and the entire Tourism Taskforce working group for their great work on this.

“A strong visitor economy beyond COVID-19 will provide a strong social licence and value to the economy.

“Funding, employment, sustainability and government-industry partnership are all core to the success of a better, more resilient future.

“We also welcome that the Minister of Tourism intends to consult closely with the industry and to see what the right engagement mechanism is moving forward.”

About Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not for profit organisation, which currently supports over 3,000 members across the country. The association was first formed in 1902 as the United Licensed Victuallers Association, and has consequently been helping New Zealand’s small businesses and communities for over a century.

To find out more, visit www.hospitality.org.nz, or connect with Hospitality New Zealand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 