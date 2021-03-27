Hastings-based Plumbing Firm Boss Wins 2021 New Zealand Trainer Of The Year Award

Sean Patrick of Hastings-based firm East Coast Plumbing & Gas has won the New Zealand Trainer of the Year Award at the 2021 New Zealand New Zealand Plumbing Awards, held in Blenheim on Friday 26 March.

The award acknowledges plumbing, gas and drainage companies that commit to training the industry’s apprentices. In doing so, they grow their own tradespeople whilst also helping address nationwide skills shortages.

Sean sees apprentices as the future of his plumbing, gasfitting and home heating business. By training them up to the company’s high standards, he can be sure their work will always be first rate. He holds regular one-on-one training sessions with his apprentices and always makes himself available to demonstrate how a task should be done or to answer questions.

Two years ago, when another company went out of business, Sean willingly took on their apprentice. With his help and support, that same apprentice went on to become an award-winning newly qualified tradesperson.

Another apprentice describes Sean as the best boss he’s ever had-a friend and a mentor who wants to see everyone reach their full potential.

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 18 regional Associations and Branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry.

