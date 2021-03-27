Rotorua Family Business Wins 2021 New Zealand Master Plumber Of The Year

Rotorua-based family-owned business BOP Plumbing & Gas has won the 2021 New Zealand Master Plumber of the Year Award at the 2021 New Zealand Plumbing Awards, held in Blenheim on Friday 26 March.

Four years ago, the firm moved overnight from being a one-man band to a staff of five when Aaron and Sarah Jamieson merged their business with Aaron’s father’s company. Since then it has grown to a full team of 24, with a new branch opening in Kawerau this year, just as New Zealand entered the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Over this time, the couple have upgraded their fleet, rebranded the business and updated their office systems from manual to digital. Smart uniforms, business cards and tidy vans reflect the company’s emphasis on top-quality service-and a 24/7 emergency service means customers are never left without hot water or gas to cook with.

BOP Plumbing & Gas is committed to growing its own qualified tradespeople, with a steady flow of apprentices coming through the company. Despite the demands of running a business, Aaron loves getting out on the tools whenever he can, passing on his skills to the next generation of plumbers and gasfitters, both male and female.

With two young boys of their own, Aaron and Sarah place a strong emphasis on family values in the workplace and always try to accommodate their staff’s needs.

"We want our staff to be proud of the company they work for," says Sarah. "Reputation is key."

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 18 regional Associations and Branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry.

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers

© Scoop Media

