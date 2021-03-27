Waikato Woman Wins 2021 National Women In Plumbing Award

This year’s Jackson Women in Plumbing award has been won by Sarah Avery, Office Manager of Plumbing & Gas Works in Hamilton, at the 2021 New Zealand Plumbing Awards held in Blenheim on Friday 26 March.

Sarah joined the company in 2015 and using her business analysis and project management skills, quickly brought the office into the 21st century by moving away from paper-based, manual systems and implementing a range of important quoting, billing and Health & Safety procedures.

She helps keep the office running for close to 20 staff and has recently become the company’s internal Quality Assurance Inspector.

Often the glue that holds everything together, Sarah always makes time in her busy schedule to help others, whilst ensuring customer needs remain the focus.

"Sarah definitely wears the customer hat - she always puts the customers first," said Michael Foote, General Manager of Plumbing & Gas Works Ltd in his nomination.

The company regularly receive compliments from their customers on their timely, high-quality documentation, which is a direct benefit of the many systems Sarah has implemented.

She also spent time as the Secretary of the Waikato Master Plumbers, helping to make the regional branch’s award evening the showpiece it is today.

The Jackson Women in Plumbing award recognises a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting or drainlaying industry.

Ian Jackson, owner of Allproof Industries, and his family launched the award category in 2020, wanting to ensure that the hard work of women in the sector - on and off the tools - was acknowledged. Allproof could not have succeeded without the support of the women in the Jackson family.

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 18 regional Associations and Branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference, culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognises excellence in the industry.

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers

