2021 New Zealand Plumbing Awards - Full List Of Winners

2021 New Zealand Plumbing Awards - Full List of Winners

- Plumbing World Scholarships

These are awarded to three Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in

their assignment completions, and maturity and personal growth over the past year. They are a true asset to their Masterlink Host business.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 credit at their local Plumbing World branch.

The supreme winner receives full NZ Plumbing Conference registration, flights, accommodation and a complimentary guest ticket for the NZ Plumbing Awards Dinner.

WINNER: Matthew Bird - Hunter Plumbing & Drainage, Blenheim

WINNER: Vincent Roth - E G Glennie & Co, Wellington

WINNER - and Supreme Winner:

Oliver Tabak - Clyne & Bennie Plumbing Gas & Drainage, Christchurch

- 2021 Training Leader of the Year

This award recognises an individual who has gone beyond the call of duty to help educate and support people entering the industry. The winner will have demonstrated a true commitment to young people entering the industry, and an understanding of efforts required in building knowledge and standards within the sector. He or she deserves to be recognised for hard work and dedication to strengthening the industry.

WINNER: Sean Patrick - East Coast Plumbing & Gas Limited, Hastings

- 2021 Product of the Year

This award recognises the significant contribution to product development of a company or individual in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry in the past year.

WINNER: Kohler - Malleco Touchless Kitchen Faucet

- 2021 New Zealand Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer of the Year

This award recognises excellence in the trade skills of an individual Certifying Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer, who is a respected member of their trade and known for their leadership skills. The winner will have demonstrated ability in trade calculations; in the selection of materials appropriate to the specifications and design of their work; and in applying relevant documentation and regulatory compliance to their work.

WINNER: Chris Fennessy - Plumbers HB, Hastings

- 2021 James Douglas Medallion

The prestigious James Douglas Medallion has been awarded each year since 1948. It recognises outstanding recently qualified tradespersons who have demonstrated hard work, commitment and determination to achieve industry success. Young people are the lifeblood of our industry and it is important we are able to attract and retain the best young people entering the workforce.

A top recently qualified tradesperson will be selected from each of the three trades of plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying. A finalist may only represent one trade even where they hold two or more trade licences although they may enter more than one category. The overall James Douglas Medallion recipient will be chosen from these three finalists, and will receive a $500 cash prize together with a Career Development Scholarship to the value of $2,500 from The Skills Organisation. This is a major prize designed to build the winner’s career progression.

PLUMBING FINALIST: James McIlroy - Advanced Plumbing Hawke’s Bay

GASFITTING FINALIST: Alan Wharton - Flints Plumbing & Drainage, Queenstown

DRAINLAYING FINALIST: Patrick Sweeney - Heron Plumbing, Auckland

WINNER: Alan Wharton - Flints Plumbing & Drainage, Queenstown

- 2021 Jackson Women in Plumbing

This award recognises a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting or drainlaying industry.

WINNER: Sarah Avery - Plumbing & Gas Works, Hamilton

- 2021 Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to the Industry

This award is presented in recognition of values important to Graeme Smith’s career and personal involvement in the industry. It recognises commitment to Master Plumbers, to the industry, to running a successful business and to developing young and future plumbers.

WINNER: Stu McIvor - McIvor Plumbers & Gasfitters, Wanaka

- 2021 Master Plumber of the Year

This award recognises a Master Plumbers member that can clearly demonstrate its business acumen and drive for success. The recipient will exemplify the highest levels of professionalism and service.

WINNER: Aaron Jamieson - BOP Plumbing, Rotorua

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 18 regional Associations and Branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry.

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers

© Scoop Media

