Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taranaki To Play Critical Role In A Zero-Carbon Gas Future For New Zealand

Monday, 29 March 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Taranaki Regional Development Agency Venture Taranaki welcomes Firstgas Group’s findings from their recent Hydrogen Trial report, commending the very substantive piece of work they have completed.

"It is evident Taranaki will continue to play a leading role in New Zealand’s energy future and an even more critical role in a zero-carbon future for New Zealand," said Venture Taranaki CE, Justine Gilliland.

Firstgas has today delivered their Hydrogen Network Trial report, setting out plans for the decarbonisation of their gas pipeline network in New Zealand. This takes a staged and gradual approach to integrating hydrogen into their existing infrastructure by blending hydrogen into their North Island natural gas network from 2030, with potential to convert to a 100 per cent, zero-carbon hydrogen grid by 2050.

"The announcement today is a significant milestone in terms of the aspirations and plans that were launched by the Prime Minister as part of the Venture Taranaki H2 Roadmap two years ago" said Justine.

The H2 Taranaki Roadmap looks at the potential for Taranaki to leverage its existing skills and infrastructure to become a leading region in hydrogen production, and a driver and leader of New Zealand’s shift to a low-emissions future.

"The Roadmap identified opportunities to apply the expertise within the region’s existing energy sector to the development of Hydrogen production. Now Firstgas’ report demonstrates the importance of both hydrogen and continuing to have a reliable and well-connected gas network; it is this combination that can and will make a significant difference to Aotearoa’s decarbonisation journey" adds Justine.

Taranaki is perfectly positioned to leverage this opportunity and will be critical and central to the country’s journey. Taranaki has existing hydrogen production, infrastructure and expertise, established energy generation and distribution infrastructure, significant industrial, service and operational industries, and a strong culture of health and safety.

"The trial report also evidences the value of investments and forward-thinking by Taranaki-based companies such as Hiringa and Firstgas" says Justine.

She continues "It shows the Climate Change Commission’s draft advice around no new natural gas connections is short-sighted and would lead New Zealand to throwing out solutions far too soon, rather than using all the tools at our disposal with an unrelenting focus on emissions reduction. We can achieve a zero-carbon gas network - it’s just different gases over time".

The scale set out in the Firtgas Hydrogen Trial report also shows that, by using hydrogen, there is the opportunity for offshore wind to assist with helping manufacturers decarbonise while producing value-add products and retaining skilled jobs. It also means New Zealanders can continue to access affordable water and home heating, and gas cooking in a zero-carbon future.

"It will be extremely important that New Zealand keeps closely connected to international developments (rather than pursuing different approaches such as full electrification) as low-emissions international technology, developments and investments, such as hydrogen, will quickly be adaptable to New Zealand" concludes Justine.

Later this month, Venture Taranaki will release an update on the H2 Roadmap. Also, in April Ngā Kaiwhakatere o Taranaki and Venture Taranaki are bringing the Tapuae Roa and Taranaki 2050 Roadshow around the region. The roadshow will update the community on the progress and implementation of Tapuae Roa and Taranaki 2050 actions, with a focus on what is coming in the near future.

Please visit the Venture Taranaki website to read the H2 Roadmap - www.about.taranaki.info/Tapuae-Roa/H2.aspx

Information about the Tapuae Roa and Taranaki 2050 Roadshow will be available soon on the Venture Taranaki website www.venture.taranaki.info/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 