2021 Waikato Dairy Industry Awards Winners Announced

The major winners in the 2021 Waikato Dairy Industry Awards believe their strong team combined with diversification of income streams enable them to achieve their goals in their business.

Reuben and Deb Connolly were announced winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the Waikato Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner held at Claudelands Event Centre on Sunday evening. The other big winners were Christopher Gerard Vila, who became the 2021 Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year, and Ruth Connolly, the 2021 Waikato Dairy Trainee of the Year.

“Entering the Share Farmer category last year meant we were able to closely examine our farming business and receive fantastic advice for our rounds of judging,” says Deb. “It’s great to listen and learn from the critical feedback from professionals in the industry around areas we can improve and increase performance.”

The Connolly’s have been 50/50 sharemilkers and 20% equity partners with John and Fiona Worsnop on Woolly Farm Ltd’s 110ha, 280-cow Otorohanga property for the past four seasons. They won $16,167 in prizes and four merit awards.

Reuben’s childhood was spent on a sheep and beef farm in Otorohanga and he spent six years working as a block manager in the drystock industry after leaving school. Deb grew up on a dairy farm in Ohaupo and holds a Bachelor of Teaching (ECCE) from Waikato University.

In 2013, they were given the opportunity to go 50/50 sharemilking for the Worsnops. “They took a huge leap of faith and put their trust in us and we have tried to live up to this!”

The couple identify sharemilking with little prior dairy knowledge as a huge challenge they’ve overcome through seeking advice from other farmers, DairyNZ discussion groups and industry professionals.

“Another challenge was the two very low pay-out years we faced,” says Reuben. “Short-term we drastically cut our FWEs and long-term we changed our business strategy and diversified our income streams.”

The Connollys love farming because of the family lifestyle and their four young daughters also enjoy helping mum and dad on the farm.

“We want our children to love and respect the farm, the animals and the land just as much as we do.”

Reuben and Deb believe the strengths of their business lie in their strong team consisting of two employees. “We work very well together and complement each other’s strengths,” they say. “We value our two young employees who have learnt, progressed and achieved so much of the last four years.”

“We also have four little blonde girls who just love helping us on the farm!”

Diversification is another strength, with their runoff giving them multiple income streams. “This spreads and reduces our financial risks and allows us to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.”

The couple are very proud they achieved a breeding goal when a bull calf was purchased from them for a cross bred proving team from a self-nominated dam and cow family.

“Being grade-free for 5 out of 7 seasons is a big success, and we’re especially proud of the gold grade-free for the last three seasons.”

Future farming goals for Reuben and Deb include farm ownership and they would love to see the dairy farming and drystock industries unified. “We’ve experienced both sides. There are many pressures facing all farming sectors and we believe we all need to stand together united.”

“We strongly believe that New Zealand produces a high-quality product and we think the rest of New Zealand should be proud of all farmers!”

Te Awamutu 50/50 Sharemilkers Denise Knop and Daniel Bradbury were runners-up in the Share Farmer category, winning $6000 in prizes and two merit awards. They work on Kees and Hannie Rombouts 86ha property, milking 257 cows.

The second-time entrants believe the Awards encouraged them to spend more time working on their business rather than in it.

The couple are excited about the future of the New Zealand dairy industry and believe it has the opportunity to lead the way to a more sustainable, low-emission future.

“We see ourselves as early adopters of innovation and hope to be part of the change.”

Dan is studying towards a Diploma in Agribusiness Management, while Denise holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Science in Livestock Sciences, with a focus on dairy nutrition and genetics.

A work/life balance is important for the couple, with days off farm for Dan a KPI that is tracked to ensure he is well and rested both mentally and physically.

“We’re also in the process of restoring a 1982 VW camper, and hold a number of committee roles to help us get off-farm regularly to socialise, as well as contribute and give back to the sector.”

Denise and Dan identify a strong pasture focus that enables them to run a low-cost, profitable farm as one of their strengths.

“We are also focused on the details in financial and on-farm management such a calf rearing, pasture management and breeding.”

Rhudi and Hillary Redelinghuys placed third in the Share Farmer category. The couple are contract milking on the Trinity Lands Limited 163ha Lichfield farm, milking 643 cows. They won $3,800 and two merit awards.

The couple believe that more positive messages in mainstream media will help attract younger people to the dairy industry.

“Something like the Awards is huge, and fantastic for farmers to push themselves and to learn more about what they are doing.”

“It also shows they are wanting to improve the industry by being better farmers”

Rhudi and Hillary identify their split-calving system as a strength of their business as it gives them year-round cashflow. “This helps create stability for our business financially and security for our staff.”

Future farming goals include farm ownership and the couple have steps in place to ensure they will get there.

“We believe New Zealand will always need the dairy industry and we’re excited to be part of New Zealand’s future, creating a more sustainable industry for future generations.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown and Westpac along with industry partner DairyNZ.

The winner of the 2021 Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year category grew up in the Philippines and was a veterinarian, specializing in dogs and cats.

Christopher Gerard Vila won $8,200 in prizes and two merit awards. He is Farm Manager on the JA BE Turnwald Family Trust 103.8ha farm, milking 341 cows in Ohaupo.

“I’ve spent the last 13 years in the New Zealand dairy industry learning and accumulating knowledge,” says Christopher.

“Entering the Awards is a great way to gauge where I am and challenge myself to take the necessary steps to further my career in the dairy industry.”

Christopher believes there are many reasons why farming is a great career choice, however for him, it’s the fact that farming provides an exciting and engaging career for passionate professionals with no bias or discrimination to background.

“The doors of opportunity in dairy farming are open to all,” he says. “I’d like to set an example to other migrants that one should always challenge and improve yourself and there are no limits in the dairy industry.”

Christopher says the biggest challenge he has faced and continues to overcome is the fact he is an immigrant and had to start from scratch.

“Having no monetary resource has put me at a disadvantage in terms of career progression. I depend heavily upon my abilities.”

Being the first farm manager from outside the Turnwald family is a fact Christopher is proud of, as is his success in beating almost all the farm records in terms of production, mortality, SCC and empty rate.

“I’ve also achieved Fonterra’s Gold Award for Milk Quality, which is four consecutive years of having grade-free seasons.”

Christopher acknowledges that the farm has been in the family for generations and is long established within the dairy industry and sees it as a strength of the business.

“To me, this means the farm is a stable business and that the owners have made sure it has kept up with the times and practices in terms of breeding, technology and human resources.”

“I’m excited about the advancement in research and development and technology in the industry,” says Christopher.

“I’m eager to be part of finding solutions to world-wide problems.”

Taupiri Farm Manager Aidan Drake was runner-up in the Dairy Manager category, winning $3,900 in prizes and three merit awards. He works on Jason Rybeck’s 205ha, 620-cow property.

Aidan entered the same category last year and place third and says he has gained more knowledge through the Awards. “It challenged my thinking and time management skills and validated by current skills and abilities.”

Aidan is motivated by the growth of innovation in the dairy industry and plans to go contract milking in June this year. “I’ll be doing my part for the industry, keeping it sustainable.”

“I love watching people grow within the industry and pass on my knowledge to better others,” he says. “It’s a very challenging but very rewarding career.”

Aidan identifies the excellent layout of infrastructure of the farm as a strength. “We have fert bunkers, in-shed feeding, feed pad, our effluent system is above average and well-functioning, we have harvests system in place for effluent monitoring, water, vat monitoring and weather station.”

“The relationships between the staff are very strong with open communication,” he says. “We have good support systems in place and it’s a very enjoyable work environment.”

Farm Manager Sam Guise placed third and won $2,100 in prizes and one merit award. He was runner-up in the same category last year.

Sam works on Keven and Gillian Monks 240ha, 865-cow farm at Cambridge.

Sam believes team work is a key strength of the business and says without the team working so well together, the farm would not run. “Most of the time we are three guys, full-time. Working together is the only way to accomplish what we do in a timely fashion.”

“There also needs to be a massive amount of trust in our operation,” he says. “This is gained from training, competence and following procedures.”

Future plans include stock ownership and building a herd and exploring options into contract milking or share farming.

The 2021 Waikato Dairy Trainee of the Year is Ruth Connolly who entered the Awards to challenge and benchmark herself.

“I try to take every opportunity to grow and saw the Awards programme as an excellent way to not only improve my farming skills and knowledge but to build myself up personally as well.”

“My twin sister entered last year and really encouraged me to enter as she has gained so much from the Awards.”

Ruth is Farm Assistant on the Rukuhia Holdings Ltd 259.6ha property at Ohaupo, milking 800 cows. She won $6,700 in prizes and three merit awards.

“Farming fits all my criteria,” says Ruth. “Mathematical and scientific aspects, being outside, working with animals.”

“I’m a fourth generation dairy farmer and it’s ingrained in my heart. I like to feel that dairy farming chose me!

“Farming is a job that teaches you many personal attributes – hard work, dedication, respect for others and the environment, empathy, selflessness, patience and gratefulness,” she says.

Ruth is interested in regenerative farming and sees herself becoming an advocate for this and also for positive dairy farming.

One of her biggest successes to date is a 59% conception rate in the bulling cows she picked for AI

Her future farming goals are specific and include being a herd-owning sharemilker within three years, have her herd BW in the top 10% and a daughter proven bull in the LIC team. “Ultimately, I will one day own a farm too.”

Ruth has an insatiable thrust for knowledge and a genuine passion for the dairy industry. “I truly love milking cows!”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Annie Gill who won $2,750 in prizes.

The first-time entrant thought entering would be a good learning curve, a way to meet new people and open herself up to new opportunities.

Annie spent the majority of her childhood on farm and has never seen herself doing anything else. “I’m passionate about breeding pedigree Holsteins and showing cows,” she says.

I’ve lived and breathed dairy cattle my whole life and I want to make a difference in the dairy industry.

Currently Annie is Farm Assistant for Alan Rogers on his 195ha, 600-cow Otorohanga property. Future farming goals include progressing to a manager’s position and be 50/50 sharemilking in ten years.

Being a woman in the dairy industry has presented a few challenges for Annie, who was overlooked for several positions because of her physical size and gender. “It knocked my confidence, however I overcame this situation by reaching out to the local PrimaryITO advisor as they work closely with farm employers.”

“Dairying is a lifestyle, a career and a passion, it’s not just a job,” says Annie. “I get up in the mornings because I’m learning something new every day and progressing whether I realise it or not.”

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to 2IC Sean Hayes, winning $1,500 in prizes. He works for Share Farmer third placegetters Rhudi and Hillary Redelinghuys on the Trinity Lands 163.5ha, 650-cow Lichfield farm.

“I’m excited to see how we will overcome challenges within the industry and how much we can grow.”

The Waikato Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on 19 April 2021 at 10.30am at 117 Mangamahoe Road, RD3, Otorohanga where Waikato Share Farmers of the Year, Reuben and Deb Connolly share milk and are 20% equity partners. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Christopher Gerard Vila and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Ruth Connolly. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

