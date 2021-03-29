Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Land Of Opportunity On Taupo’s Leading Edge

Monday, 29 March 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

One of the largest greenfield development sites seen in Taupo for years, poised to yield hundreds of homes with sweeping lake views, has been placed on the market for sale.

Loch Views Road

The freehold block of approximately 112 hectares sits beside established housing in desirable Acacia Bay, about 10 minutes’ drive from Taupo’s central business district.

Part of an area identified by Taupo District Council for residential growth, the site on Loch Views Road has an identified potential yield of more than 600 residential lots, subject to the granting of consents.

The Loch Views Road property is now being marketed for sale through Bayleys Taupo by way of tender closing at 4pm on Thursday, April 22 (unless sold prior).

Salespeople Yvette Westerman and Yvonne Westerman say the land for sale represents a unique development opportunity at a time when the thriving North Island visitor hotspot is seeing huge demand for residential sections.


“The number of vacant residential and lifestyle sections in Taupo is incredibly low and demand has certainly outstripped supply,” says Yvette.


“Taupo District Council reports that it has consented more new dwellings than new lots over the past two years. As a result, sections are now in very hot demand.

“The council’s future growth plan anticipates and plans for continuing strong demand over the next five to ten years.”


Owned by one family for more than 25 years and currently farmed, the Loch Views Road property’s development credentials are underpinned by its being targeted by the council as a key location for Taupo’s growth.

“The local authority reclassified the land in 2006 as one of very few areas with a new zoning of New Residential Development. This could allow a mix of residential densities, if required, to suit the aesthetics of the area and surrounding homes, while utilising or implementing the required infrastructure as discussed with local authorities. Having an existing zoning for residential growth is a vital advantage,” says Yvette.

Property specialists from Harrison Grierson have assessed the block’s potential and prepared a detailed draft proposal for a staged development yielding 610 residential lots. This is available to potential buyers and site inspections are available by appointment.

The block for sale has two identified legal access points for entrances off Loch Views Road and Stewart Glen. An additional third access point is proposed off nearby Reeves Road, subject to necessary consents.

Yvonne Westerman says the land lies in a popular location, surrounded by established residential and lifestyle homes.

“Thanks to the site’s elevation and rolling topography, a large proportion of the lots, when developed, will offer impressive views of the lake, Acacia and Whakaipo Bays, Taupo township and Mount Tauhara,” Yvonne says.

“This will typically help to yield a higher section price. These stunning views will certainly be a key selling and value-add feature of any developed block offered to the market in the future.”

Yvonne says any development will also benefit from ongoing economic strength in the district.

“Taupo’s visitor economy, with its strong reliance on domestic tourists, has held up well in the Covid environment. The district is set to gain further from major investments such as a $20 million town centre upgrade, a new terminal and car park at Taupo Airport and Contact Energy’s plans for a new $580 million geothermal power station.

“This is an exciting time for Taupo, and the foundations are being laid for future growth. The property at Loch Views Road represents an exciting greenfield development opportunity in a location where demand for new housing greatly exceeds supply.”

Click here to find out more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 