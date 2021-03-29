Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Easter Weekend Chance For Work On Auckland’s Rail Lines

Monday, 29 March 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail


KiwiRail is taking advantage of the Easter long weekend to maintain and upgrade Auckland’s rail network.

Buses will replace trains on all lines from Friday 2 April to Monday 5 April while KiwiRail shuts the network to carry out crucial work across Auckland’s rail system, says KiwiRail’s Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle.

“We have a huge amount of activity planned and underway on Auckland’s rail network. We’re working hard for the many thousands of people who use it daily, and we are delivering a $1 billion suite of projects to support the expected growth in passenger and freight traffic.

“Longer periods of access to the network, like the four-day Easter weekend are crucial for works to bring the network up to a modern standard and to build new infrastructure to boost the network’s capacity.

“Our teams will be working around the clock at numerous locations across Auckland, including some of the busiest spots, to get as much done as possible over Easter.

“We are conscious we have just come through a six-month period of intense activity which has caused significant disruption for rail users, as we have worked to urgently replace worn rail.

“While that work has now substantially finished, over the next four years we have a heavy programme ahead of us bringing the entire network up to the modern standard needed to support the increased rail services that the City Rail Link will allow.

“Auckland’s rail network is critical transport infrastructure supporting the city’s growth.”

Over Easter KiwiRail teams will be continuing work to build a third rail line, with upgrades underway at Westfield and Wiri Junctions. Work will also continue to extend the electrified network from Papakura to Pukekohe. Teams will be working in this area to finalise the last of the rerailing work. Speed restrictions that were introduced last year have now been lifted across the network and trains are running at normal speeds.

Elsewhere lines will be closed for sleeper replacement, drainage improvements, track and signalling work, along with City Rail Link works at Mt Eden Station continuing to progress.

“Please continue to take care around level crossings over Easter as there will still be freight and work trains and other rail vehicles operating on the network,” says Mr Moyle.

Buses will replace trains on all lines from the first service on Friday 2 April to end of service Monday 5 April 2021.

For the latest information on closures and rail replacement buses visit AT.govt.nz/railclosures

