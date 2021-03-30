Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Board Chairman Gavin Walker To Retire From ASB Board

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

 

ASB Chairman Gavin Walker ONZM will retire from the ASB Board at the end of August 2021 and be replaced as Chairman by current Director Dame Therese Walsh.

Mr Walker joined the ASB board in March 2010 and took over the chairmanship in August 2011. He is also Chairman of CBA owned Commonwealth Securities Limited, Australia’s largest online stockbroking firm. Mr Walker previously served as Chairman of the CBA owned life insurer Sovereign Assurance Company Limited until its sale in 2018.

In announcing his retirement from ASB, Mr Walker said, “ASB has been an incredibly interesting and rewarding part of my business life for more than a decade. It has been a privilege to work alongside a talented team of fellow directors and senior managers to collectively guide its growth and development over this time”.

Mr Walker paid tribute to the two Chief Executives he has worked with during his chairmanship, Barbara Chapman and Vittoria Shortt. “I’ve been lucky to work alongside two very talented, capable and inspiring leaders.”

Mr Walker said he was delighted Dame Therese had agreed to take up the chairmanship role.

“Dame Therese has been an ASB Director since 2015 and currently chairs the Board Audit and Risk Committee. She knows our business well and has strong governance experience, notably as the chairman of Air New Zealand. I will step away feeling very confident about the future direction of the bank.”

Incoming Chairman Dame Therese Walsh will take over the role on 1 September 2021. She will relinquish the chairmanship of the Board Audit and Risk Committee at that time. She has recently retired from other appointments to focus on her roles at ASB and Air New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 