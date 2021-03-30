Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Leaving Their Holiday Bookings Till Last-minute

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 2:21 pm
Press Release: CBC Limted

Many New Zealanders are delaying their domestic holiday arrangements and accommodation bookings. However, they risk missing out in an increasingly desperate last-minute rush, says one accommodation provider.

Seaview Central, Coopers Beach, Far North.

“Holiday home-owners in the Far North would have expected their short-term rentals to be booked out for the April school holidays by now, but many still have some or even complete availability. That’s unusual when the school holidays are only a fortnight or so away,” says the Coopers Beach bach owner.

Industry observers say Aucklanders, in particular, seem to be in no hurry to book their holidays. This is due to being somewhat gun-shy after four Covid-19 lockdowns in the past 12 months, and an ongoing perception that accommodation will be easy to secure with almost no international tourists here.

“We’re encouraging people to book now to avoid disappointment. That’s because people who rent their baches out are increasingly reporting a last-minute rush as most holidaymakers hold back and then all try diving in together,” he says.

Another Coopers Beach accommodation provider says the Far North is expecting strong domestic visitor numbers during the autumn and winter months as Pacific and Australian holidays remain out of reach for most.

“The winterless North is appealing to a whole lot more since Covid-19. It’s within half a day’s easy drive of Auckland and is generally warmer than anywhere else. Throw in the scenery, history, and world-famous hospitality and the region is set to be another big hit for Kiwis in the coming months,” she says.

One example of unusual availability is a spacious holiday house in Coopers Beach which enjoys good occupancy and reviews year-round, yet remains still available to rent after Easter and through the April school holidays and into May from $180 per night.

Dubbed ‘Seaview Central’, the Coopers Beach holiday house is listed on Bachcare: https://www.bachcare.co.nz/cottage/Doubtless-Bay-Mill-Bay/Seaview-Central-Coopers-Beach-Holiday-Home-1063153.html

“Here you have a fabulous property which is central, surrounded by decks with a commanding outlook, that’s still available for the April school holidays! It will definitely be rented out soon, but like everywhere, it’s part of this latest last-minute phenomenon,” she says.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CBC Limted on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 