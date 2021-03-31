Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AA Smartfuel Launches Tech Solution For Offsetting Carbon Emissions

AA Smartfuel has partnered with carbon offsetting company CarbonClick to make it simple for its 2.8 million customers to take measurable action on their carbon footprint.

Inside the AA Smartfuel app, Kiwis can now choose to convert some or all of their AA Smartfuel discounts into carbon offsets that fund New Zealand and the world's top climate projects.

A 1 cent per litre AA Smartfuel discount can be converted to $0.25 CarbonClick credits. This offsets 12.5kg of carbon - enough to offset 50km of driving in an average medium-sized car.

If just 5% of AA Members and AA Smartfuel customers chose to turn a 10 cent per litre AA Smartfuel discount into CarbonClick credits monthly, more than 210,000t of carbon would be offset - which is equivalent to how much CO2 is absorbed from 10.5 million trees in a year.

The credits go to certified and gold standard projects that make a real traceable difference, like regenerating and reforesting New Zealand’s native forests and international clean energy projects.

AA Smartfuel Managing Director Scott Fitchett says, “We really like how easy and transparent CarbonClick is to use and know many of our customers will like it too. Anyone who offsets some of their AA Smartfuel discounts will become an AA Smartfuel Climate Friendly Traveller and see the impact they and other members are having.”

CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, “We are incredibly excited about the potential benefits this partnership will have on our environment! By offering voluntary carbon offsetting, together we’re making it possible for millions of Kiwis to take measurable action on their carbon footprint. Our platform is 100% transparent and any offset purchased can be traced right back to the source.”

See aasmartfuel.co.nz for more info on how to convert AA Smartfuel discounts into carbon offsets, or choose CarbonClick as a reward in the AA Smartfuel app. Visit carbonclick.com to read about the positive impacts your carbon offsets will have.

