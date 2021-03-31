ASA Releases 2020 Advertising Turnover

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $2.449 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020.

The data in the turnover report is from television, newspapers, interactive media, radio, outdoor, addressed mail, unaddressed mail, and cinema.

The Magazine Publishers Association did not contribute to the 2020 advertising turnover report as the “degree of change in the sector last year makes meaningful data collection impossible”. See the methodology notes in the table for more information.

The advertising industry annual turnover statistics are made available through the Advertising Standards Authority.

The members of the ASA are:

Association of New Zealand Advertisers, Communications Council of New Zealand, Interactive Advertising Bureau, Letterbox Media, Magazine Publishers' Association (Inc), Newspaper Publishers' Association of New Zealand (Inc), Cinema, Community Newspapers, New Zealand Marketing Association (Inc), New Zealand Post, Out Of Home Media Association Aotearoa, Sky Network Television, Radio Broadcasters’ Association (Inc) and ThinkTV.

