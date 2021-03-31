Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Travel Industry Gearing Up For Post-Pandemic Recovery

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Kalkine

  •  

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly disrupted the popular trend of domestic and international travel, threatening the travel industry like never before. The industry suffered a multi-billion-dollar loss of revenue after international borders closed and overseas travel screeched to a halt.

While the pandemic is still inflicting some pain upon the tourism businesses, the sector seems to be recovering from the terrifying phase of muted travel demand and unprecedented travel restrictions. Some encouraging signs of a comeback are reigniting hopes of the sector’s sooner-than-expected revitalisation.

Let us quickly gaze through these green shoots that are pointing towards a brighter horizon for the battered travel sector:

Potential Boost to Trans-Tasman Bubble

Paving the road for the two-way trans-Tasman travel bubble, Australia has lifted the ban on overseas travel to New Zealand. The Australian government has made changes to the emergency biosecurity laws, which will enable the people who had been living in the country for at least fourteen days to travel directly to Kiwi Land for any reason.

As per the nation’s travel restrictions imposed around one year back in response to the pandemic, Aussies were required to apply for an exemption before leaving the country. However, an exemption is no longer required for New Zealand.

Australia has made the amendment at a time when the trans-Tasman travel bubble is finally in the offing. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to reveal the start date for the much-discussed trans-Tasman bubble on 6 April 2021. The move is anticipated to give a leg up to international travel between the two neighbouring countries as soon as the travel bubble comes into force.

Resurgence in Domestic Travel

A fresh wave of optimism has swept across the travel industry following the release of encouraging update on domestic travel. Air New Zealand has recently announced the restoration of domestic business travel to 90 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Bucking a downward trend in several other nations with more serious coronavirus outbreaks, the domestic business travel has recovered to near normal levels. The airline initially hoped to return to 70 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels in 2022.

The success of this recovery can be attributed to Air New Zealand’s dedicated measures implemented to stimulate domestic travel. The airline added more business-timed flights and seats, brought on more crew, and lowered top fares to meet increased demand.

The latest figures represent a striking rebound for New Zealand, given leading industry groups across the globe anticipate business travel to take years to recoup from the pandemic repercussions. Besides, the results reflect the preserved strength of the country’s domestic travel market despite virus-induced headwinds.

Possible Travel Bubble with Cook Islands

The two-way travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands can soon become a reality. Kiwi Land expects to commence a quarantine free travel with the Cook Islands in May this year following a large-scale vaccination campaign in the Islands.

Currently, a one-way travel arrangement exists between New Zealand and Rarotonga that allows quarantine-free travel from the Cook Islands to Kiwi Land. This travel bubble has been operational since the end of January 2021. However, the lack of a two-way bubble means fewer jobs and no tourists to the Cook Islands, which is totally reliant on tourism to generate revenue for the economy.

Over the coming weeks, New Zealand will work with Cook Islands counterparts to speed up joint vaccination plan ahead of the travel bubble. Cooks has lately asked the Kiwi government to supply Pfizer coronavirus vaccines for its 17,000 plus citizens. The recent rollout of the new contact tracing application CookSafe+ by Cooks is further anticipated to strengthen travel opportunities for both nations.

No doubt, a slump in demand for international services and overseas border restrictions continue to weigh on the travel sector. While, a further recovery in domestic travel and progress in vaccine rollout can accelerate the post-pandemic revival of the COVID-hit travel industry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 