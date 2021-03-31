Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dunedin Security Locksmiths Unveils New Website Showcasing Their Services In Dunedin

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Dunedin Security Locksmiths

Are you in search of a locksmith company in Dunedin? Here is a team of skilled locksmiths providing a wide range of security services for locks, keys, and safes and more. Their range of Security key, automotive and mobile locksmith services can be viewed at Dunedin Security Locksmiths website: www.dunedinsecurity.co.nz.

Established in 1985, Dunedin Security Locksmiths is owned and operated by Master Locksmith Justin Legg. Justin’s 28 years of experience in the locksmith industry has earned him the trust of Dunedin locals needing help for opening and repairing locks and safes. Together with his team of experienced locksmiths, each and every job is dealt with in a timely manner. They offer a mobile service for lock opening and automotive transponder keys to ensure everyone get into gets back on the road asap.

The website focuses on three main areas: locksmith services; automotive and transponder keys; and safes.

Locksmith Services

Justin’s team of Master Locksmiths have been keeping homes, businesses and belongings protected for years. From supplying and installing restricted security keys, to cracking safes they do it all. Dunedin Security Locksmiths also offers comprehensive key cutting and replacement services for any key type. You can also call the team for purchase and installation of state-of-the-art electronic locks for door and window access control.

Automotive and Transponder Keys

Dunedin Security Locksmiths can help you get your vehicle moving again. Whatever the age or model of the vehicle, the mobile locksmith service team can help. With their years of experience and knowledge in automotive keys and ignition, they can quickly identify and solve common vehicle entry issues. For car key replacement, call a fully mobile automotive locksmith.

Safes

Covering a full range of safe options, Dunedin Security Locksmiths provides advice, supply, install, and repair services. Valuable items kept in safes and vaults can’t get into the wrong hands if the safe is in top working condition. If the safe key’s been lost or the code forgotten, their experienced safe technicians can get them open. The team works with residential and business safes, bank grade vaults and fire-resistant safes.

Dunedin Security Locksmiths covers Dunedin and the wider Otago region including Middlemarch, Waikouaiti, Karitane, Port Chalmers, Mosgiel and Brighton

For more information on the locksmith services provided by Dunedin Security Locksmiths, go to: www.dunedinsecurity.co.nz.

